A Nigerian nurse got people talking as he opened up about the perks that come with being a nurse abroad

The nurse, who works in the United States of America, shared his reaction whenever his patients rejected him and demanded a white nurse

He posted a video on TikTok expressing his mood, and many who saw his post shared their similar experiences

A Nigerian man who works as a nurse in the United States of America shared his experience at work.

He shared how he reacted when a patient rejected him and demanded a white nurse.

Nigerian Nurse in US Shares His Reaction When His Patients Reject Him and Demand White Nurse

Source: TikTok

Nigerian nurse in US shares reaction

Identified as @everythingadams2 on TikTok, the young man shared that he was happy when a patient asked for a white nurse.

According to him, such a patient has reduced his workload by one.

His video was captioned:

“POV: Patient said go get me a white nurse. Me coming to the bathroom to dance. For him mind him think say him do me. One less pt for me. Somebody shout power.

“Happiness wan finish me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian nurse in America's experience

@chikiya9

Davidson please where have you been on this app have been looking for you oooo abi the other acc I followed is fake?

sylvine

For where I dey I don join dance pass you cuz they don’t know

PHP ✨🦋Edith🩺

I’m actually learning a lot from you 🥰 I believe one day I’ll work over there

La Viv

You enlighten people how to behave and carry on in the workplace,thank you

Em2982

Na so patient say she needs white anaesthetist for labour epidural. I tell her sure. Before the anaesthetist finished surgery to attend to her she nearly crase. I no go far so I go see her and she go see me.

bj

Be careful posting on the job. They are taking people license when you’re in a building are you on TikTok? That’s still in time. Be careful people are getting their license taken.

Cla.ssyChic 🇳🇬 🇬🇧

Pt refused me needling and when their favourite needles 🩸 everywhere and pt I do go home happy

stitchesspeakstoo

Exactly oh… they don’t know it’s one man down one job lesser😂😂😂😂.. don’t like me abeg 💃💃💃 I don’t get that often sha

mimi

So I was about to give medication to a patient, and she told me not to attend to her,that I should call the india nurse instead. Omo, I was so happy! I just went to sit down, pressed my phone, and enjoyed the less stress. 😂 Nobe me u Dey do ooo

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng