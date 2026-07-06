A video showing Sam Larry and his late bouncer, Adewale, has resurfaced online following the fatal Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway crash

The clip captured a tense moment after the bouncer allegedly slapped a fan who attempted to record singer Zinoleesky

Sam Larry's reaction in the viral footage has become a fresh talking point as fans mourn the tragic loss

A video featuring controversial socialite Sam Larry and his late bouncer, Adewale, has resurfaced online just hours after the fatal road accident that reportedly claimed the bodyguard's life.

The clip, believed to be one of the last publicly shared moments involving the duo, has attracted fresh attention as Nigerians continue to react to the tragic incident.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sam Larry was involved in a serious accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after the vehicle conveying him reportedly rammed into a trailer.

Sam Larry and his bouncer were involved in a serious accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Photos: Sam Larry.

Source: Instagram

While the socialite survived the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment, his bouncer, Adewale, was said to have died at the scene.

Following news of the accident, social media users dug up an old video showing Sam Larry, his late bouncer, and singer Zinoleesky during an outing.

In the clip, Adewale was seen confronting a fan who attempted to record Zinoleesky.

The situation escalated when the bouncer allegedly slapped the fan without any obvious provocation.

What caught the attention of many viewers was Sam Larry's response immediately after the incident.

Unlike what some expected, the socialite appeared displeased with the bouncer's action.

He reportedly chastised Adewale before calling the fan closer and apologising for what had happened.

Watch the X video of Sam Larry and his late bouncer here:

Reactions trail Sam Larry's video with bouncer

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Omotomilayo111 stated:

"F’ck dem don dey pay una to dey push agenda again No be Sam Larry later drag the boy to him and tell him sorry even warn the bouncer why he dey slap am"

@trustfund23

"Like is this even necessary now? This guy was literally doing his Job!! Burna boy bouncers dey do way worse but it's cool. We all go die one day fvck if you think this is karma...Rip Walex"

@etinisshere noted:

"Yoruba boy slap Benin boy e never even reach one year, the Yoruba boy don die, don’t deal with Benin boys o, our ancestors don cook us ready for una for this Lagos"

@skood009 wrote:

"I understand that you may not want cameras in your face all the time, but once you choose the spotlight, people trying to record videos comes with it. Slapping someone just for making a video is unacceptable, and this is why the Nigerian judiciary must truly become the last hope of the common man. If this happened in the US, that guy would already be rich."

Old Video of Sam Larry and Late Bouncer Resurfaces After Fatal Crash, Fans Notice One Detail

Source: Instagram

VDM spotted with Sam Larry, others

Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed Verydarkman in a studio with some notable personalities.

Phyno, Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Kokopee, Sam Larry, and others were spotted in the confined space. Verydarkman kept the mood light as he dropped bars on the mic, entertaining with his antics.

Source: Legit.ng