A Nigerian lady has narrated how she earned her first ₦1 million years ago through a decision she made during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

The lady recalled the financial choices that changed her life, saying a habit she developed during her service year later paid off in an amazing way

Sharing her story on social media, she encouraged others to make the most of every opportunity, no matter how little it may seem at the time

A Nigerian lady has shared how a decision she made during her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) eventually helped her achieve a major financial milestone.

She narrated that she was actively engaged in private tutoring while serving, teaching Chemistry, Physics and Biology.

Lady shares how she made her first N1 million. Photo credit: @OgodoSandra/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady recounts journey to making first ₦1 million

According to the lady identified on X as @OgodoSandra, she adopted a disciplined approach to managing her finances throughout the service year, allowing her to prepare for life after NYSC.

After completing her national service, she secured admission to pursue a master's degree at the University of Ibadan.

She explained that the financial discipline she maintained during NYSC proved invaluable, helping her settle into postgraduate studies with fewer financial worries.

Rather than abandoning the side hustle that had supported her during service, she continued tutoring while studying because it gave her enough flexibility to balance academics with earning an income.

Recounting her experience, the lady revealed that private tutoring gradually became a reliable source of income while she pursued her master's degree.

She said she was earning about ₦150,000 monthly from the lessons and managed to save more than ₦100,000 in most months.

According to her, this happened in 2016 when the cost of living was relatively low, adding that transport fare between Osogbo and Ibadan ranged from ₦300 to ₦500.

Lady recalls making her first N1 million after NYSC. Photo credit: @OgodoSandra/X.

Source: Twitter

She explained that she saved every kobo of her NYSC allowance and relied on the income from private tutoring for her daily expenses, a strategy that eventually enabled her to make her first ₦1 million.

Reactions as lady recounts making first ₦1 million

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Mayor said:

"Can someone doing this same thing you did in 2016 make such money? It has things changed from then?That was a strong dedication and determination from you. I like that."

Dorcas said:

"You did really well ma’am, plus you were disciplined back then. With the cost of living now I doubt if anyone would be able to save 20 or 30k properly."

Okedi said:

"Thank God you mentioned cost of living was cheap then now it's even hard to save 100k from a 250k salary."

IamOke added:

"Mehn I miss those days my 100level indomie carton was 1500 small noodles. I was complaining. Now I eat noodles at a sitting with 2500. Tinubu wicked pass Pharaoh."

See the post below:

Nigerians to apply for N1 million funding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that entrepreneurs were invited to join other Africans to apply for the Plus Factor Grant Program.

The programme offered non-dilutive funding of up to N1,000,000 for their business ideas.

Source: Legit.ng