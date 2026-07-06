A student of Babcock University who had wanted to study medicine at the University of Lagos has graduated as a doctor

She shared how she ended up not attending UNILAG and the initial course she was given at Babcock University

Many who came across the lady’s post celebrated with her as she shared her latest achievement as a doctor and graduate

A Nigerian lady, Mistura Olaifa, celebrated as she graduated from Babcock University as a doctor.

She opened up about how she initially wanted to study medicine at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

A Babcock University student who transferred to medicine in Year 2 bags degree. Photo: @just_missyy

Source: TikTok

Babcock University student graduates as doctor

Identified as @just_missyy on TikTok, the lady shared her academic journey and how she transferred to a medicine course at Babcock University.

Her post was captioned:

“The journey that started 8 years ago ends todayy. I remember graduating from secondary school in 2018, hoping to go to Unilag to study medicine and somehow stayed at home for a year.

“I didn’t even know I got an admission into UNILAG. Till date I don’t know the course I was given in UNILAG but my parents most likely rejected it on my behalf.

“My friends who were already in Babcock University told me to come join them and I would get Into medicine because I was smart. I just went ahead to write JAMB again and got admission into Physiology in Babcock. I didn’t even think much about it.”

Sharing her experience in Babcock University, she said:

“I got into Babcock, and I was told I could transfer if my grades were very good. A lot happened in between, but Alhamdulillah, I crossed over to medicine and surgery with a CGPA of 4.8, which cost me an extra year because I had to do 200lvl in medical school again as protocol.

“As much as I wanted the course, I was scared: can I actually do this thing? Omoo, but my family and friends were all with me. They supported me all through the journey. I laughed, cried multipleee multipleeee times because it was beginning to look like the course was more than me. Omo, if you cry pass me in this medical schooll”

Reintroducing herself, she said:

“I can say it’s all in the past now because i’m officially Dr Olaifa Mistura Oluwabusola

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Babcock University graduate's experience

Farizah said:

"Doctor’s medical laboratory scientist reporting for dutyyyy aka oko doctor guyssss."

Mumeenah said:

"Alhamdulillāh. Congratulations on this great achievement. May Almighty Allah bless you with wisdom, success, good health, and barakah in your career. May He continue to elevate you and make you a source of healing to many. Bārakallāhu laka."

Yusuf said:

"All of you reading the comments congratulate her too, you thinks say ee easy."

A lady who wanted to study medicine at UNILAG shares the course she was given at Babcock University. Photo: Babcock University

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng