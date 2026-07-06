A man has explained in detail how you can get your original West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result in 2026, eliminating the need for an in-person school visit

The man highlighted four key steps to achieve this, noting that it also applies to those who lost their original WAEC results and want another one

Many internet users have found the man's explanation for getting their original WAEC result very helpful, and they commended him

A young man, known on TikTok as @mattybnksx, has explained how people can get their original WAEC results without having to visit their secondary schools and pay outrageous amounts for them.

According to him, the process also applies to those who lost their original WAEC result and want to replace it.

A young man shares how people can get their original WAEC result online. Photo Credit: @mattybnksx, waecheadquartersgh

Source: TikTok

How to get original WAEC result online

In a TikTok video, the young man claimed that the process will not cost you more than N10k. In his words:

"If you are yet to collect your original WAEC result from your secondary school, maybe because they are calling a lot of money, telling you to pay so, so amount of money...or you lost your original copy, your original WAEC result and you want to get another one and your school is giving you a lot of process that you go through a lot of process or you pay a lot of money.

"Here's what you do to get your original WAEC result instantly, and you will not spend more than 10,000 naira..."

He started by saying you should first visit the official website of WAEC, create an account and input your details. You are also expected to do a verification and then tender either your international passport, bank verification number (BVN) or your National Identification Number (NIN).

The steps he explained are as follows:

"So, one, go to waec.org. I added it to the screen so you see it: the official website of WAEC, waec. org. Create an account.

"After creating an account, input your details, enter all your details and everything. They'll bring some prompts for you to do verification. So use either your international passport, your BVN or your NIN.

"You must have any as long as you're an adult in Nigeria. I'm hundred per cent sure that you have at least one of these things: a BVN, NIN or international passport.

"After doing the verification, they'll bring the payment option for you, where you pay about 8,000 naira. It's not up to 10,000 naira. Use Remita, pay the 8,000 naira, and they will give you access to download your original WAEC result.

"Print it on a hard concord paper. That's all you have, your original WAEC result. You don't need to go to your school to go and fight with them, to go and pay them, or to go and pay them their ridiculous amount..."

Legit.ng learnt that WAEC provides a WAEC Digital Certificate Platform where you can securely access, download, and share your original certificate from anywhere in the world.

A man explains the process to get one's original WAEC result online. Photo Credit: @mattybnksx, waecheadquartersgh

Source: TikTok

Watch his TikTok video below:

Original WAEC certificate: Man's advice elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's advice below:

Teddybear said:

"The most useful information I have seen on TikTok."

BIG✨CHF said:

"Can you imagine I’ve done that just now thanks so much the Sch has been asking for about 100k for both certificate and testimonial."

marvellous said:

"So nobody is asking what a hard concord paper is ? or am I the only one who doesn't know what it is?"

M.sophiempire said:

"I didn’t even know I have to collect the original one😂😂😂 i just used result checker to check it printed that temporary one and used it for admission. I am a graduate now and serving. I don’t know if I still need it."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that WAEC had reverted to its traditional exam material distribution.

WAEC releases update for schools, supervisors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that WAEC had released a key update for all 2026 WASSCE schools and supervisors.

WAEC said some supervisors and schools are reportedly extorting candidates under various pretexts, including transportation of scripts, welfare packages, and unauthorised "cooperation" fees.

The Head, Public Affairs of WAEC, Moyosola F. Adesina, lamented that some schools demand payment for KAPEK calculators, which the Council provided at no cost to candidates.

Source: Legit.ng