A newly graduated lady's shirt-signing tradition took a heartwarming turn when a commercial motorcycle rider dismounted his bike to join in

The okada man, as seen in the trending video, picked up a marker and added his signature to her already heavily-signed white top

The video of the wholesome street moment went viral on TikTok, moving many viewers to tears

A newly graduated Nigerian woman captured a moment of pure, unscripted joy on her graduation day after a passing okada man stopped everything to celebrate with her.

In the TikTok video, the young woman wore a white Hello Kitty-themed top covered in signatures from friends and university colleagues, a popular tradition among graduating students.

An Okada man signs the shirt of a new graduate. Photo credit: @faceless_11/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As the young graduate stood outside, a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider in colourful African print clothing spotted her, dismounted his bike, and walked over with a marker to add his own name to her white sign-out shirt.

The on-screen caption on the video read:

"The bike man really came down from his bike to sign on me 🥺," capturing her disbelief and delight at the gesture.

The newly graduated lady's shirt was already dense with well-wishes in green, blue, and black ink before he added his mark, making his spontaneous contribution all the more touching.

Graduation moment captures hearts online

The clip, posted on 1 June 2026, by @faceless___11 quickly spread across TikTok, with many viewers finding the okada man's simple act of kindness genuinely moving.

In another video, she shared what the man wrote on her sign-out shirt. As seen in the video, the okada man wrote:

"Don't forget men."

Watch the okada man stop his bike to sign her graduation shirt below:

Watch the moment the lady revealed what the bike rider wrote below:

Reactions to the viral graduation video

@Agnes Taiwo wrote:

"If you are in ogbomoso I know the guy we both graduate from same college of education 2020"

@Omolade🥺💕🌹 said:

"Tears rolling in my eyes omoh I wish him success in this life. 🙌😫🥲"

@Muhammed said:

"So cuteeee.🥺I pray he gets whatever his heart desires."

Third-class graduate signs out from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with a 1.8 CGPA went viral on social media after sharing her academic journey with netizens.

In the TikTok video, she wore her graduation gown and recounted how people had criticised her and said she would not graduate.

Source: Legit.ng