Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Qatari Man Lists 3 Benefits of Being a Citizen, Reveals What They Enjoy When They Turn 35 Years Old
People

Qatari Man Lists 3 Benefits of Being a Citizen, Reveals What They Enjoy When They Turn 35 Years Old

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A young man who is a citizen of Qatar turned heads online as he mentioned some benefits of being a citizen
  • He listed three things people who are born in the country enjoy, and what happens when a citizen reaches the age of 35
  • The individual also spoke about the government and how privileged they are to have leaders who care about them

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

While many Nigerians continue to lament the country's economic situation, a citizen of Qatar has mentioned three benefits he is entitled to as a citizen.

In the same video, he also mentioned some other benefits that citizens enjoy once they attain the age of 35 or get married.

Qatari man reveals 3 benefits of being born in Qatar, mentions support at 35
Qatari man praises government, lists 3 benefits citizens enjoy. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/loopframemedia, Getty Images/by sonmez
Source: TikTok

Qatari man lists benefits of citizenship

While being interviewed by Steven Ndukwu, the Qatari citizen spoke about his country's government.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Among a list of other benefits, he mentioned three things he is entitled to as a citizen of Qatar.

Read also

Couple moves out of South Africa, relocates to Nigeria amid rising tensions, people react

He said in the TikTok video:

"We have free education, we have free healthcare, we have free housing."

The Qatari citizen spoke further in the video as he shared other benefits a person is entitled to once they turn 35 or get married.

Qatari citizen reveals 3 things people enjoy, says government provides more at 35
Qatari man lists 3 benefits of being a citizen, reveals what people enjoy at 35. Photo Source: TikTok/loopframemedia
Source: TikTok

He added:

"Once you reach 35 or once you get married, you're entitled to applying your documents to get your free land and then they give you a loan from the government to help you build your house."

In the video posted by @loopframemedia, the individual further explained that he feels privileged to have a government that is more concerned about the well-being of its citizens than itself.

He added:

"We're privileged to have such a government who care about us as the people more than themselves and about their chair."

Reactions as man speaks about Qatar

Oba of Pounds noted:

"Need to give my boy that citizenship."

Abik said:

"Point of correction! Being a Qatari not being born in Qatar."

Read also

Cleric drops prophecy on 2027 presidential election, speaks on who would win

Sțonez wrote:

"My country is struggling with steady electricity and stable internet. Meanwhile they keep borrowing billions. God you do me this one."

BIGGIE stressed:

"omo crazy thing be say i no believe am."

JE RE MY noted:

"God abeg.. how I take find my self for this country Nigeria."

Owobu Osezua added:

"Ask them their population and amount they generate through their natural resources. Now compare that to Nigeria and other African countries."

brinxboymeli wrote:

"I remember the president came to London and gave all the Qatar citizens living in UK £1,000."

ZIZO shared:

"Mhhhhhh how😭😭 and u wonder why they drink nd smoke all the time."

E D O Z I E added:

"So there are no poor people in Qatar or are the poor ones non-citizens?"

UncleFemiofLagos wrote:

"We are oil poor, what’s mbp of oil extraction of Qatar and its population, compared to Nigeria."

Sneak_around added:

"The only thing free in Nigeria is Oxygen."

Read also

Blord opens up about marriage habit that made his wife stop being romantic

dhul_nurain said:

"Being a Qatari is a blessing not being born in Qatar. Citizenship is not by birth for foreigners.

Watch video of a man speaking about the benefits of being born in Qatar:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man returned home after losing his job in Qatar and opened up about the challenges he faced.

He said he came back with no savings, discovered that his girlfriend had been unfaithful, and struggled with friends who still expected him to spend money despite his situation.

Man lands Qatar Airways cabin crew job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man celebrated after securing a cabin crew job with Qatar Airways.

He shared screenshots showing the different stages of the recruitment process, from his application to receiving his final offer, as many people congratulated him and asked for guidance.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
DiasporaTikTok
Hot:
Nigeria iran Goth eggs Brittany ashton holmes Dawn staley Utme