A young man who is a citizen of Qatar turned heads online as he mentioned some benefits of being a citizen

He listed three things people who are born in the country enjoy, and what happens when a citizen reaches the age of 35

The individual also spoke about the government and how privileged they are to have leaders who care about them

While many Nigerians continue to lament the country's economic situation, a citizen of Qatar has mentioned three benefits he is entitled to as a citizen.

In the same video, he also mentioned some other benefits that citizens enjoy once they attain the age of 35 or get married.

Qatari man praises government, lists 3 benefits citizens enjoy. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/loopframemedia, Getty Images/by sonmez

Source: TikTok

Qatari man lists benefits of citizenship

While being interviewed by Steven Ndukwu, the Qatari citizen spoke about his country's government.

Among a list of other benefits, he mentioned three things he is entitled to as a citizen of Qatar.

He said in the TikTok video:

"We have free education, we have free healthcare, we have free housing."

The Qatari citizen spoke further in the video as he shared other benefits a person is entitled to once they turn 35 or get married.

Qatari man lists 3 benefits of being a citizen, reveals what people enjoy at 35. Photo Source: TikTok/loopframemedia

Source: TikTok

He added:

"Once you reach 35 or once you get married, you're entitled to applying your documents to get your free land and then they give you a loan from the government to help you build your house."

In the video posted by @loopframemedia, the individual further explained that he feels privileged to have a government that is more concerned about the well-being of its citizens than itself.

He added:

"We're privileged to have such a government who care about us as the people more than themselves and about their chair."

Reactions as man speaks about Qatar

Oba of Pounds noted:

"Need to give my boy that citizenship."

Abik said:

"Point of correction! Being a Qatari not being born in Qatar."

Sțonez wrote:

"My country is struggling with steady electricity and stable internet. Meanwhile they keep borrowing billions. God you do me this one."

BIGGIE stressed:

"omo crazy thing be say i no believe am."

JE RE MY noted:

"God abeg.. how I take find my self for this country Nigeria."

Owobu Osezua added:

"Ask them their population and amount they generate through their natural resources. Now compare that to Nigeria and other African countries."

brinxboymeli wrote:

"I remember the president came to London and gave all the Qatar citizens living in UK £1,000."

ZIZO shared:

"Mhhhhhh how😭😭 and u wonder why they drink nd smoke all the time."

E D O Z I E added:

"So there are no poor people in Qatar or are the poor ones non-citizens?"

UncleFemiofLagos wrote:

"We are oil poor, what’s mbp of oil extraction of Qatar and its population, compared to Nigeria."

Sneak_around added:

"The only thing free in Nigeria is Oxygen."

dhul_nurain said:

"Being a Qatari is a blessing not being born in Qatar. Citizenship is not by birth for foreigners.

Watch video of a man speaking about the benefits of being born in Qatar:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young man returned home after losing his job in Qatar and opened up about the challenges he faced.

He said he came back with no savings, discovered that his girlfriend had been unfaithful, and struggled with friends who still expected him to spend money despite his situation.

Man lands Qatar Airways cabin crew job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man celebrated after securing a cabin crew job with Qatar Airways.

He shared screenshots showing the different stages of the recruitment process, from his application to receiving his final offer, as many people congratulated him and asked for guidance.

Source: Legit.ng