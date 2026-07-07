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3 Brilliant Nigerian Students Clinch Gold Medals at International STEM Olympiad in Rome
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3 Brilliant Nigerian Students Clinch Gold Medals at International STEM Olympiad in Rome

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • Three Nigerian students, Chimdiebube Onwubiko, Onyedikachi Egejurum and Don Anele Munachimso, have won gold at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome
  • The Nigerian lads went head-to-head with the brightest young scientific minds from around the world to emerge victorious in their competition categories
  • The Nigerian representatives were all sponsored to the International STEM Olympiad by Alex Onyia, an education advocate and the CEO of Educare

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Three Nigerian students, Chimdiebube Onwubiko, Onyedikachi Egejurum and Don Anele Munachimso, have shone at the International STEM Olympiad, as they won gold medals in various categories at the contest in Rome.

Education advocate and the CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, who sponsored the students to Rome, broke the news on X on July 7, as he celebrated them.

Jubilation as 3 Nigerian students defeat other young minds to win gold medals at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome
Chimdiebube Onwubiko, Onyedikachi Egejurum and Don Anele Munachimso won gold medals at the international STEM Olympiad in Rome. Photo Credit: @winexviv
Source: Twitter

The International STEM Olympiad, held at the Università Campus Bio-Medico di Roma, drew participants from more than 150 countries competing in Mathematics and Science events.

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How students fared at International STEM Olympiad

In the Primary Mathematics Category at the International STEM Olympiad, 11-year-old Onyedikachi Egejurum defeated young minds from other countries to win gold.

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"Onyedikachi Egejurum got a Gold.
"He is the best in Mathematics in the world Primary Category.
"This is the beginning of greatness for the country," Onyia tweeted.

Chimdiebube Onwubiko, aged 13, and Don-Anele Munachimso, aged 17, both competed in the Mathematics Category for Grades 9, 10, and 11, where they both clinched gold medals.

"The wait is over.
"We have 2 golds: Chimdiebube Onwubiko and Don Anele Munachimso.
"We are the best in the world! Egejurum Onyedikachi’s name was omitted. He should have a gold," Onyia tweeted.

Onyia also revealed that Don Anele won another gold in science. He tweeted:

"More good news.
"Don Anele Munachimso also won gold in Science.

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"He is the best in world science.
"Remember, he is the best in IGCSE Chemistry in Nigeria. The investment is worth it."

The three students emerged among the best contestants at the Southeast Mathematics Olympiad, a competition organised by Onyia that attracted more than 11,500 participants from across the region, qualifying them to represent Nigeria at the International STEM Olympiad.

Onyia shared pictures of the lads receiving their gold medals at the award ceremony in Rome.

Jubilation as 3 Nigerian students defeat other young minds to win gold medals at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome
Chimdiebube Onwubiko, Onyedikachi Egejurum and Don Anele Munachimso won gold at the International STEM Olympiad in Rome. Photo Credit: @winexviv
Source: Twitter

See Alex Onyia's tweet below:

3 Nigerian students celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the students' feat in Rome below:

@MJOzavogu said:

"One man giving the nation a reason to laugh and be hopeful. This is the spirit. The is the way. Selflessness and sacrifice in the pursuit of a better society. I truly admire this single thing you have done. We will be many."

@_ikemba said:

"Let's host them to a banquet in Enugu, bring their parents and school heads and teachers!"

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@frmarcellinus said:

"Ebenezer ehhhhh . Our children won Gold. We won Gold. Two Gold. Congratulations to our children. Congratulations Alex. Congratulations all to all of us in South East. Congratulations to Nigeria. Congratulations to tribal bigots too."

@ifeanyieneje said:

"Dem talk say we be traders. But when we trade, we bring magic to trading. Someone should remind me again the reason for the civil war - they say Igbos are domineering. They take over everywhere they http://go.So they must be exterminated. THEY SHOULD BLAME GOD FOR BLESSING US. NA WE CREATE OURSELVES?"

@Ugoo_steve said:

"Regardless, they still kept the flag flying!!! Thank you to the world's best, Chimdiebube and Munachimso . May your light shine forever."

Boy wins Mathematics Olympiad, gets huge scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had received a N24 million scholarship after winning a Mathematics Olympiad.

According to education activist Alex Onyia, who shared the good news on X, the boy won a scholarship worth N24 million.

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He identified the boy as Agu Chijindu, noting that he won the Evergreen Schools Enugu Annual Mathematics Olympiad Competition.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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