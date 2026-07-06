JAMB opened the process for candidates who wished to change their institutions or courses after the release of the 2026 UTME results

Changing course is important for some candidates whose scores fell below their chosen courses

Candidates who scored between 140 and 180 have now been presented with a wide range of science, arts and commercial course options

Following the release of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, candidates can now begin the process of changing their courses or institutions through approved Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) centres nationwide.

JAMB announced that the service is now available for candidates who wish to reconsider their earlier choices based on their scores or admission preferences. The board also confirmed that printing of the original 2026 UTME result slips has commenced.

JAMB opens its course and institution change portal for applicants. Photo: JAMB

Source: UGC

According to JAMB, candidates should carry out all changes at accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to avoid errors and fraudulent activities.

“Candidates wishing to change their institution or programme of choice may now proceed to do so by visiting any of the Board’s approved CBT centres,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, the printing of the original 2026 UTME result slip will commence on Monday, 18th May, 2026,” it added.

Which courses can candidates consider?

For candidates who scored between 140 and 180 in the UTME, several programmes remain available across science, arts and commercial disciplines, according to The Nation.

Science courses for 140-180 UTME scores

1. Fisheries: Focuses on fish production, aquaculture and management of aquatic resources.

2. Agricultural Science: Covers crop cultivation, animal husbandry and food production systems.

3. Home Science and Nutrition: Centres on nutrition, food management and family welfare.

4. Animal Science: Deals with livestock breeding, production and management.

5. Botany: Examines plant life, growth patterns and environmental importance.

6. Anatomy: Provides foundational knowledge of the structure of the human body.

7. Marine Biology: Studies organisms and ecosystems found in marine environments.

8. Zoology: Focuses on animal behaviour, evolution and classification.

9. Science Laboratory Technology: Trains students in laboratory procedures, testing and scientific analysis.

Scoring low UTME is not the end of the road, as JAMB activates the change of institution portal. Photo: JAMB

Source: Facebook

Arts and humanities courses available

1. Arabic Studies: Explores Arabic language, literature and culture.

2. Archaeology: Studies past civilisations through artefacts and historical remains.

3. Christian Religious Studies: Examines Christian teachings, history and ethics.

4. Fine Arts: Focuses on painting, sculpture and other forms of visual expression.

5. Drama and Performing Arts: Covers acting, stage production and performance techniques.

6. Theatre Arts: Includes directing, scriptwriting and theatre management.

7. English Language: Studies grammar, literature and communication skills.

8. French: Develops language proficiency and understanding of Francophone cultures.

9. History and International Studies: Combines historical analysis with global affairs and diplomacy.

10. Music: Focuses on musical theory, composition and performance.

Commercial and social science options

1. Business Administration: Deals with management, entrepreneurship and organisational operations.

2. Public Administration: Focuses on governance, policy implementation and public service.

3. Marketing: Examines consumer behaviour, branding and advertising.

4. Insurance: Centres on risk management and financial protection services.

5. Taxation: Studies tax laws, administration and compliance.

6. Criminology and Security Studies: Explores crime prevention, law enforcement and security systems.

7. Library and Information Science: Focuses on information management and library services.

8. Hospitality and Tourism: Covers hotel operations, tourism management and customer service.

9. Political Science: Studies government, political systems and public policy.

10. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution: Examines conflict management, mediation and peacebuilding strategies.

Can admission to LASU be bought?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) vowed to uphold transparency and merit in its admission process.

LASU was the most preferred institution in the JAMB 2025 application, receiving 79,000 first-choice applications.

LASU asked applicants and the public to resist the temptation of patronising 'unscrupulous individuals who might falsely claim to sell admission slots'

Source: Legit.ng