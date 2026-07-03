A young Nigerian man reacted angrily on his social media page as he recalled an experience he had with a friend in the UK

He mentioned that he once did something very important for the individual, who later decided to appreciate him

Despite not asking to be given anything, he revealed the amount the UK-based friend sent to his bank account

On his social media page, a young man explained how disappointed he was when he saw the amount of money sent to his bank account by a friend who lives in the UK.

After seeing the total amount, he wrote in his post that he did not ask his friend for money after doing something for him. However, his friend said he wanted to appreciate him by buying him breakfast.

Man reacts after UK friend sends him ₦4,000 for breakfast. Photo Source: Twitter/DeemhanJupiter

Source: TikTok

Man reveals amount UK friend sent him

Later, he discovered that the friend had sent him an amount he felt was too small to buy breakfast, and he explained how that made him feel.

The young man, @DeemhanJupiter, made the statement in reaction to a post on social media where a lady complained about the amount she received from a friend abroad.

Man shares amount UK-based friend sent him for breakfast, says he got angry. Photo Source: Twitter/DeemhanJupiter

Source: TikTok

Sharing his own experience about a friend in the UK who sent him an amount that made him angry, he wrote:

"My friend in the UK sent me 4k. I didn't even ask. He needed me to do something for him, I did it. He say he wan appreciate me and buy me breakfast."

"He sent me 4k😂. I wan craze. Funniest part is I have given someone 5k that same morning."

Nigerians react to viral post

@seunspace added:

"Why make a promise you can't fulfill? This has nothing to do with entitlement but the wannabe Americana that wants to show doings. I will send you something is different from I will send you something big. We have Nigerians hustling there and still sending big things back home."

@ikenna6868 noted:

"The person messed up by saying big money. But in all, show appreciation, use what you’re given to make full of yourself. Half bread is better than none. Even if na sharwama, buy, chop, Dey alright."

@ade_397 shared:

"Na ingrate full this 9ja. Does she knows what the person is facing over there? Once they hear us or abroad. They are plucking money from there ni for her mind. Ozur."

@iam_YoungShozy wrote:

"Any money that doesn't belong to you or earn is never too small. And yes, you should be dragged for it. Thoughtful of the person for the good gesture. How many from the people you ask for money turn up for you? And how many have you blessed without being asked."

@Daguitarprince2 added:

"Some of them are living on loan ,may be he took extra shift for him to be able to send 15k to you and 20 other people in his DM..you don't know what abroad people are going through o. Their bills no be small. Madam appreciate the little he gave you."

@InnocentWonah2 said:

"If I tell people to be stingy they will say I’m wicked but imagine do you know what the person pass through to send that money for you. In Abroad you pay taxes for everything but in Nigeria we don’t only if you want to."

Read the full story about his experience with the UK friend below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared how her sister reacted after a UK-based friend sent her money while she was in university.

She said her sister complained that the amount was too small, but years later, the same person sent her a much bigger cash gift, which sparked reactions on social media.

Doctor in UK reveals her financial habits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian doctor living in the UK shared one financial rule she now follows.

She said she no longer sends money home before paying herself first, and also spoke about other money decisions she has changed since relocating to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng