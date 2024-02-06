A Nigerian lady said she wanted to purchase 1 terabyte of internet data, but she made a mistake and bought airtime instead

The airtime, which also went to the wrong number, was worth N101,000, and her bank account was debited

The lady said she was able to convert the airtime into data, but she went through a lot of stress in the process

A Nigerian lady who wanted to buy 1 terabyte of data bought airtime worth N101,000 by mistake.

In an X post, the lady, Juliet Godwin, said she mistakenly bought the airtime for an old phone number she was no longer using.

She wanted to buy 1 terabyte of data but bought airtime instead. Photo credit: X/@JuujuGirl and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Luckily for her, she was able to convert the airtime into data after much stress.

She wrote on X:

"Wanted to buy 1tb data, I mistakenly recharged 101k mtn airtime to a wrong number on Sunday. After not-so-helpful calls with MTN customer care, I just got it transferred with the help of a friend who works there into the right number."

Speaking to Legit.ng, Juliet said she wanted to recharge her router number when the mistake happened.

"It was my old number I wasn't using. I wanted to recharge my 5g router number."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady buys N101,000 airtime

@tomicxng said:

"These things are possible but I don't know why brands always make the procedures frustrating, I hope they do better."

@voosiki asked:

"Wow. Connections in high places. How long does it take you to use up 1 terabyte?"

@Littlehomievis1 said:

"Omo if na person may no get person, money don lost be that o that's how a woman in my area, her husband mistakenly recharge her line 50k credit, what was meant for monthly allowance for her and her kids. To sell the card come be war o."

Man laments high cost of internet data in Cote d'Ivoire

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in Cote d'Ivoire for the ongoing African Cup of Nations lamented the high cost of internet data.

Pooja, who is a photographer, said he bought 15 gig data for 10,000 CFA, which amounted to N20,000.

Many Nigerians who saw the post on X expressed surprise that the CFA currency was stronger than the Nigerian Naira.

Source: Legit.ng