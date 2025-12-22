A young Nigerian man got many people talking on social media after he mistakenly transferred a large sum of money to the wrong account.

He shared a screenshot of the transaction and asked his followers online for help on how to recover the money

Shortly after posting, he explained the steps he took to get the money back almost immediately after realizing his mistake

A young Nigerian man got many people talking as he mistakenly sent a huge amount of 800k to the wrong account via his OPay.

The young man shared the story online, mentioning that he had recently visited a place in Ijebu Ode days ago to buy food. While trying to make a transfer to an individual, he mistakenly sent the money to the account of the food vendor in Ijebu Ode.

Nigerian man turns to social media after sending money to wrong account. Photo Source: Twitter/ifedayo_johnson

Source: Twitter

Man sends money to wrong account

His story caught the attention of many as he shared screenshots showing the amount he sent.

The young man, @ifedayo_johnson, later shared an update with his followers about the amount he sent to the wrong account.

Speaking about the money, he said:

"I have just made an 800k transfer to a wrong account from my OPay."

"I erroneously sent it to Mos Restaurant in Ijebu Ode Moniepoint account as I bought food from them a few days ago."

"I’d appreciate it if there is anyone around Mos in Ijebu who can help pop in there tonight. Thanks so much."

Man seeks help online after transferring money to wrong account. Photo Source: Twitter/ifedayo_johnson

Source: Twitter

How did OPay refund his 800k transfer?

Sharing an update later on how he got the money back, he said: "OPay has refunded it almost immediately, before I even made this tweet but I didn’t notice."

He continued in the viral post:

"I logged it as a transfer made in error on the OPay app and they acted almost immediately. Commendable. "

"Thank you @OPay_NG. I’m very impressed with this!"

Reactions as man recovers money

@realhighthee stressed:

"I think you should report to opay. They will reverse it. With proof."

@Oresanyaolumid1 shared:

"Bro my did a mistake yesterday sef moniepoint to zenith bank 533,000 . She refunded a customer their money . Then some hours later she mistakenly transferred to that same account and we don’t know the customer. We Dey wait till Monday like this."

@marvellbaby noted:

"Thank God it was returned. It happened to one of my colleague they did not return her money they said she should rather use it to buy something maybe because the money was 5400 though."

skjunior_001 said:

"How did you do yours. My friend sent 500k, reported and spoke to customer care they are asking for court order."

@oyesinasalimon added:

"I’d like to know on what basis they reversed it; was there a court order or they asked for the consent to reverse it from the other acc? Cos if they just reversed it without any of these, then it’s very wrong, as pple can just buy something & get it reversed when they get home."

@FramesPhcity said:

"You're lucky, if this was @ZenithBank You'll have yourself to blame. No wonder I'm using opay and never looking back to those guys and their dotage services."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer shared his experience on social media after mistakenly sending ₦20,000 to the wrong account. The lawyer explained that a POS vendor identified the error, confirmed the transaction, and returned the money.

Nigerian man loses N100k to wrong account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his distress on social media after accidentally sending N100,000 to the wrong Opay account. Despite reaching out to the recipient and even offering to let him keep half the money, the man reportedly refused to return it.

The money was intended for a house wiring project in Oyo, and the man explained that losing it would significantly affect his work.

Source: Legit.ng