A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing his reason for leaving a law firm where he completed his National Youth Service

According to him, the management was eager to employ him and became very unhappy when he chose to leave instead

The post triggered massive reactions on X, as social media users flooded the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian legal practitioner captured public attention after revealing the motivation behind his decision to walk away from a law firm where he had completed his National Youth Service programme.

The account of his experience circulated online, with many users expressing their views in the comment sections of the post.

Ex corper recounts how he rejected law firm retention post NYSC. Photo credit: @0esq0/X.

Source: Twitter

Man recounts quitting law firm

The young individual who made the disclosure used the X handle identified as @0esq0.

He narrated how the firm had shown a strong desire to keep him on after his service year ended.

Despite the positivity from management, he opted to depart in pursuit of something better.

According to him, the reaction from the organisation was one of disappointment when he chose not to stay back.

He noted that his exit was not preceded by any alternative arrangements. He had not secured another position and was not attending any interviews at the time.

His decision was based on personal principle rather than on a new opportunity that had presented itself.

He explained that the reason for leaving stemmed from a lack of fulfilment in that environment.

The guidance he had given himself was to avoid staying in a place that did not provide satisfaction.

Former corper shares how he walked away from law firm. Photo credit: @0esq0/X.

Source: Twitter

After he left, he spent a period of about two weeks at home without work.

That interval proved difficult for him, and he described it as a time when he felt he was losing his stability.

Nevertheless, he maintained that the choice had been justified in his view.

The discomfort of the short period of unemployment was, in his assessment, outweighed by the benefit of honouring his own values.

Reactions as man quits law firm

Nigerians had different things to say about the post.

Nobody Jr said:

"Thank you for this Chief. I’m about to take the same step and I didn’t know I needed to see this."

Samuel Chimier said:

"This question is what I haven't been able to answering a while now. Am just walking in God's Direction But as am waiting am Figuring things out as I wait on the Lord."

RootedInLove said:

"I just did this man yesterday. I feel free right now at the same time I know it’s not going to be easy."

Ove said:

"My principal will pay you salary, pay you appearance fees, prep you for the cases, let you do your own practice, and still advocate for your rights. I pray God blesses him with all his heart desires. He also refers certain practice areas out to his juniors to handle, supporting them while at it without asking for a dime."

See the post below:

Nigerian man quits his lucrative job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who resigned from a well-paying job went viral on social media after sharing his experience.

In a now-viral post shared via his official account, he shared what he encountered that made him quit the job.

Source: Legit.ng