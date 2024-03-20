A lady has cried out on social media after mistakenly recharging N61,000 while trying to recharge N6100

In an emotional video, she pleaded with her followers to share ideas on how to convert the airtime to money

Netizens flooded the comments section of the video with helpful ideas on how she could get out of the situation

A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on TikTok after mistakenly recharging her phone with excessive airtime.

The lady identified as @annabelb26 on TikTok tearfully revealed that she recharged N61,000 into her account.

Nigerian lady mistakenly recharges N61k Photo credit: @annabelb26/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in pain after recharging N61k airtime

Annabel who only wanted to recharge N6100 pleaded with her followers who knew how she could convert the airtime back to money to share their opinions.

In her words:

"You mistakenly recharge N61000 from your bank instead of 6100. Abeg who knows how I can change it back to money?"

Reactions as lady mistakenly recharges N61000

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who shared ideas on how she can convert the airtime.

@funmi said:

“If it is true you will go to the bank and they will do it. It has happened to my friend before 11,000 but you will not use out of the card.”

@chinenyenwa230 said:

“If u have PalmPay u can sell it to them.”

Ada li said:

“My was 10k I had to collect new pin from mtn and sell few from it.”

Amarachi Dennis said:

“Use airtime flip.”

Princess reacted:

“Are you in Nigeria I have a vendor sharp sharp the man dey pay but he will take a percentage I remember when I recharged my school fees it was not funny.”

@verablink3435 said:

“The day I was trying to buy 500 I go press 5k I want cry blood that day.”

Adaugo reacted:

“It cannot be me sha because half of that money nor dey my account? di tor don die wake up since.”

NECHE reacted:

“Go for MTN service they will change it for u.”

Unusual said:

“The day I mistakenly recharge 10k instead of 1k ehhh ahhhhhhhhhh see drama that day see fainting. I faint like 32times plus cry.”

Lady mistakenly buys airtime worth N101k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who wanted to buy 1 terabyte of data bought airtime worth N101,000 by mistake. In an X post, the lady, Juliet Godwin, said she mistakenly bought the airtime for an old phone number she was no longer using.

Luckily for her, she was able to convert the airtime into data after much stress. Juliet said she wanted to recharge her router number when the mistake happened.

Source: Legit.ng