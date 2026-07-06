Content creator Tunde Perry claimed Peller remains in police custody, revealing that the streamer's management team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes

His arrest came after a heated roadside clash with officers over driving a newly acquired vehicle without a registration number plate

Tunde Perry begged IGP Tunji Disu to forgive and release the young creator while advising Nigerians to respect government authorities

Content creator Tunde Perry has given a fresh update on the arrest of popular TikTok star Peller, following his clash with police officers. He also made a public appeal to Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to release the young streamer.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peller clashed with police officers after he was stopped for driving a newly acquired car without a registered number plate. Videos shared online showed a heated confrontation between him and the officers.

Tunde Perry says Peller remains in police custody as he urges IGP Tunji Disu to forgive the TikTok star and release him soon. Photo: tunde_perry/peller089/npf

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram Live session after the incident, Peller explained that the car had only just been bought and the registration process was not yet complete. He alleged that officers dragged his shirt and pointed a gun at him.

In a video from a recent live session circulating on social media, Tunde Perry said Peller has remained in detention since Friday, and that his management team has been working hard to secure his release.

The content creator praised Peller’s manager, Tekunbi, for his efforts and appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, to forgive the young star and secure his release from detention.

He further advised Nigerians to respect the police and government.

“Peller management hasn’t slept; they’ve been going up & down to get him out. Tekunbi, God bless you for all your efforts. IGP said if you don’t have a plate number you should be arrested. Please IGP Tunji Disu forgive Peller & release him, he is a small boy. Don’t drag with police; something you’ll settle in 10mins; if you drag it with police, it’ll take 10days or 1 year to solve. After God is the Government.”

While Perry claimed Peller is still in custody, the Nigeria Police have not officially confirmed his detention or announced any charges at the time of this report.

Watch Tunde Perry speaking about Peller's arrest below:

Netizens react to Tunde Perry's update on Peller's arrest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about the clash, with many blaming the TikToker for his approach.

@jummyluv_54209:

“That is why is good to be calm in all situations… he suppose to just let go the other day cos those police guys no get joy”

@facts_009:

“If them call am olodo now many Mumu go dey zwor up and down you nor get plate number you dey disrespect police. First the police men nor first be your mate to start with.”

@SmokewitMenduza:

"They have to start from celebrities before una talk say shey celeb way dey drive no plate get 2 head"

@sarahs_update:

“Make dem go other state. Police and soldiers dey do convoy, the vehicles no get plate numbers, and the glasses fully tinted. Yet, na ordinary citizens the law dey always catch. The law should apply to everyone, not just one side.”

Tunde Perry appeals to IGP Tunji Disu after sharing what Peller's management has been doing since the TikTok star's arrest. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Victor Osimhen pledges support for Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller shared a moment of joy during a video call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The football star congratulated Peller and his partner, Jarvis, ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony. Osimhen offered prayers for the couple and asked the streamer to send the bank account details and his own Aso Ebi package.

The striker noted that his representatives would attend the event to support the couple even if his busy football schedule prevents him from being there in person.

Source: Legit.ng