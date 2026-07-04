A brother and sister recalled a childhood moment as they shared throwback photos of themselves on social media during their graduation

The throwback photo in the viral post showed the two brilliant individuals holding hands as children, and the outfits they wore at the time

Several years later, the siblings took to social media to celebrate their graduation from Miva Open University and shared their impressive CGPAs

A young Nigerian man and his brilliant younger sister, who were seen holding hands tightly in a childhood photo shared on social media, have both graduated with first-class degrees.

The post shared by the brother revealed that they both attended a popular Nigerian institution, Miva Open University.

Brother and sister share throwback photo, celebrate graduating with first-class degrees from Miva University. Photo Source: Twitter/oluwatobilobaokeniyi

Source: TikTok

Brother and sister bags first-class degree

Details of the CGPAs they both earned in their respective programmes after several years of study at the university were also displayed in the post.

Sharing the post on TikTok, @oluwatobilobaokeniyi wrote on his page:

"From holding hands as kids... to holding first class degrees as adults."

He further gave a breakdown of their CGPAs.

Siblings who held hands in childhood photo graduate with first-class degrees from Miva University. Photo Source: Twitter/oluwatobilobaokeniyi

Source: TikTok

Brother displays sister's perfect CGPA online

His younger sister graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.00 out of 5.00, while he, the elder brother, finished with a CGPA of 4.85.

The young man proudly celebrated the achievement on his TikTok page as he wrote:

"Her: 5.00 CGPA | Me: 4.85 CGPA. MPA, done. Okeniyi genes don’t play 😄.

In the comments section of the post, many people who came across their academic achievement celebrated their graduation from Miva Open University.

Watch the video showing their grades below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos graduate celebrated earning a first-class degree with a CGPA of 4.76 in Actuarial Science and Insurance.

She shared photos from her convocation, and many Nigerians congratulated her while praising her outstanding academic achievement in the rare course.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Port Harcourt graduate celebrated after emerging as the only first-class graduate in her department.

She shared videos from her convocation ceremony and said she broke a long-standing record, as no student had graduated with a first-class degree from the department for several years.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man celebrated earning a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick, Canada, at the age of 22.

He revealed that he gained admission into Covenant University at 14, graduated with a first-class degree at 19, and later secured a job after completing his master's programme.

Babcock graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Babcock University graduate celebrated earning a first-class degree in International Law and Diplomacy despite being told that her course was one of the most useless to study in Nigeria.

She argued that no university course is useless, saying success depends on the mindset and determination of the person who studies it.

Source: Legit.ng