Oga Bello delighted his fans by sharing a nostalgic 90s throwback photo featuring his colleague Baba Wande while reminiscing about their humble beginnings in the Nigerian theatre industry

The veteran movie star disclosed that his early journey into the entertainment world was driven solely by a strong passion for the arts rather than a desire for wealth or fame

Loyal fans and younger colleagues in the Nigerian movie industry, including Ronke Oshodi Oke, Bukola Arugba and Itele Di Icon, celebrated the veteran actor

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, widely known as Oga Bello, has looked back on his early years in theatre, stating that passion for the arts was their driving force.

On July 2, 2026, Oga Bello posted a throwback photo on Instagram featuring himself and fellow veteran actor Baba Wande from the 1990s.

Oga Bello takes a trip down memory lane to reveal how passion for the arts motivated him when he started his acting career. Photo: adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

In his reflection, Oga Bello explained that when they began their journey in theatre, the focus was never on fame or financial gain but on genuine love for the craft.

Adebayo Salami, father of actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo, added that whatever success followed later was simply a blessing.

He wrote:

“When we started theatre, our minds and hearts were more about passion for the arts. Every other goodness that came from it was just a divine bonus for us.”

His nostalgic post drew attention from colleagues and fans across the Nigerian film industry.

Younger actors such as Ronke Oshodi Oke, Bukola Arugba, Itele Di Icon, Jigan Baba Oja, Toyin Abraham's husband, Kola Ajeyemi, Kehinde Bankole and Sola Kosoko responded warmly, many dropping heart emojis to show their admiration for the veteran.

The photo and message showed the enduring respect for Oga Bello’s contribution to Nollywood and the theatre tradition that shaped his career.

Check out Oga Bello's Instagram post about his early acting days:

Fans and Nollywood colleagues celebrate veteran actor Oga Bello

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many younger colleagues and supporters showered the veteran actor with immense love and praise.

@ronkeoshodioke wrote:

“More strength, sir ❤️❤️🙌”

@oluwabukola_arugba commented:

“Big kudos to our veterans 😍”

@_kehindebankole prayed:

“May God keep you shining sir. Amen”

@rilex_photography reacted:

“Baba Wande and Adebayo Salami ❤️❤️”

@ojulewastudio stated:

“Wow ❤️❤️ amazing throw back .. daddy e pe fun wa sir ❤️”

@lyfetubemedia said:

“I vividly remembered that long time ago when You, Aluwe and I started this journey as a joke with no KOBO....Haa Thank God for our lives. (All these stories in my dreams)”

@doksb0ii noted:

“Sir Adebayo x Baba wande 👏 legendary 👏”

Oga Bello reveals that all the wealth and fame he acquired from acting are divine bonuses from God. Photo: adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo praises his father

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo shared how his father influenced his journey into the legal profession and the Nigerian movie industry.

The actor initially studied law because his father admired the profession but could not afford the training during his own youth.

Femi Adebayo also explained that he later abandoned his legal career for acting after realising he could earn ₦50,000 for three days on a movie set compared to his ₦20,000 monthly lawyer salary.

Source: Legit.ng