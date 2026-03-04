University of Ibadan graduate Idongesit Obot improved from a 1.88 CGPA in 100 level to Second Class Upper at graduation

He recorded major academic breakthroughs, including 17 A grades in one session during his turnaround

He shared his comeback story on LinkedIn, inspiring others with his steady academic improvement

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has inspired many on social media after sharing how he improved his academic performance and graduated with a Second Class Upper degree.

The graduate, Idongesit Obot, took to LinkedIn to narrate his academic journey, describing it as a comeback story that proves it is not how one starts but how one finishes.

A University of Ibadan graduate shares how he bagged a second-class upper. Photo credit: Idongesit Obot/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to him, he began his first year (100 level) with a 1.88 CGPA out of 4.00, which placed him in the Third Class category. He described the result as a wake-up call that made him realise he needed to change his approach to academics.

Man graduates from University of Ibadan

By his second year, his CGPA improved slightly to 2.29, but he said he still felt he could achieve more.

Obot explained that he made major changes to his study habits and set clear academic goals. The effort paid off during his third year, which he described as his breakthrough period.

During the session, he recorded an impressive 17 A grades out of 21 courses, which pushed his cumulative grade point average to 2.81.

UI graduate bags second-class honours

In his fourth year, he said the pressure of academic work increased, but he still managed to secure five A grades and several B grades from 11 courses.

University of Ibadan graduate Idongesit Obot improves from a 1.88 CGPA to Second Class Upper. Photo credit: Idongesit Obot/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Determined to finish strong, the graduate said he remained focused in his final year and earned 13 A grades out of 17 courses.

He wrote on LinkedIn post:

"My University of Ibadan Comeback Story 📉📈

They say it’s not how you start, but how you finish. My journey at the University of Ibadan is a testament to that.

The Wake-Up Call

I started 100L with a 1.88/4.00 CGPA. It was a Third Class, and honestly, a reality check. By 200L, I moved to a 2.29. While it was an improvement, I wasn't satisfied. I knew I could do more.

The Turning Point

It was time for a radical shift. I dug in, prayed, overhauled my study habits, and I set a clear goal. The result? 300L became my breakthrough year. I secured a whopping 17 A’s out of 21 courses, pushing my CGPA to 2.81. Everything finally started to make sense.

The Final Push

Success isn't a straight line. In 400L, the pressure mounted and "panic stations" trooped in. I ended up with 5 A’s and several B’s out of 11 courses. I was disappointed, but I remained grateful because it could have been worse.

By 500L, I was extremely calm but hungry. I aimed to replicate my 17-A streak; I fell slightly short with 13 A’s out of 17, but the mission was accomplished."

At the end of his programme, he graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development.

Sharing his final result, he wrote:

“OBOT, Idongesit Ime

B.Agric (Agricultural Extension and Rural Development)

Second Class Honours (Upper Division)

University of Ibadan.”

Reflecting on the journey, Obot encouraged students who may be struggling academically not to give up, noting that improvement is possible with determination and consistent effort.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian university graduate sparked online conversations after sharing the three principles he said helped him achieve first-class academic excellence.

UI graduate shares before-and-after photo

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a University of Ibadan graduate went viral after sharing a throwback photo from his UTME preparation days.

He posted contrasting images showing his tutorial struggles and later induction as a UI graduate.

The post sparked reactions online, with many praising his dedication and academic journey.

Source: Legit.ng