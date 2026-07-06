Peter Obi said Governor Seyi Makinde told him President Bola Tinubu had not called him more than 50 days after the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State

Obi said he visited Makinde in Ibadan alongside Prof. Pat Utomi to express solidarity and discuss the prolonged captivity of the abducted pupils

The former Anambra governor compared the incident with the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction and criticised what he described as the Federal Government's handling of insecurity

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has claimed that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde told him President Bola Tinubu had not contacted him since the abduction of schoolchildren in the state more than 50 days ago.

Obi made the disclosure in a statement after a recent visit to Ibadan, where he met Makinde alongside economist Prof. Pat Utomi to express solidarity with the state government over the prolonged captivity of the pupils and the broader security situation across the country.

Peter Obi visited Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan over the Oyo school abduction. Photo PeterObi, SeyiMakinde

Source: Twitter

What did Makinde tell Peter Obi?

According to Obi, he had previously spoken publicly about the abduction and appealed to the kidnappers to release the victims. He also said he contacted Makinde on two occasions to offer support before deciding to visit him in person.

The former Anambra State governor said he used the meeting to share his experience in handling security challenges while in office.

He recalled that former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan regularly contacted state governors whenever serious security incidents occurred.

"But, to my utmost shock, I discovered that, contrary to my assumption that they had been in regular communication over the matter, Governor Seyi Makinde had not received a single call from President Bola Tinubu."

Why did Obi criticise Tinubu?

Obi compared the current situation with the kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He noted that the incident attracted widespread local and international attention, even though security agencies provided regular updates.

He also recalled that Tinubu was among those who criticised Jonathan at the time over the delay in contacting the affected governor.

"I vividly recall that the current President, Bola Tinubu, led a team of vocal critics who called for President Jonathan’s immediate resignation over the incident, citing his delay in calling the state governor. That call for IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION should actually be the case in this matter."

Obi argued that the country had witnessed several school abductions under the current administration and described the President's alleged failure to contact the affected governor as unacceptable.

The former presidential candidate said the continued insecurity reflected a failure of leadership and compassion.

He maintained that protecting the lives of Nigerians should remain the government's highest priority and called on the President to either resign or decline to seek another term in office, describing his position as patriotic rather than political.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng