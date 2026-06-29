A newly admitted medical student at the University of Ibadan shared her experience during her first laboratory practical online

Legit.ng had previously disclosed that she faced rejection four times from other higher institutions before gaining admission into UI

She noted that she participated in a practical where she identified safety equipment and sketched specimen drawings

A newly admitted medical student at the University of Ibadan (UI), Bukola Olabintan, has taken to social media to document her first laboratory experience.

The student narrated her journey on her LinkedIn page, where she expressed excitement about starting her medical academic journey.

A University of Ibadan medical student shares first lab experience. Photo credit: Bukola Olabintan/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

This development came after her previous disclosure that she was denied admission four times by other higher institutions before succeeding at her very first attempt at the University of Ibadan.

She had said:

"After four unsuccessful attempts to gain admission into Medicine and Surgery through institutions such as FUTA and UNIOSUN, I decided to try the University of Ibadan, and by God's grace, I gained admission on my very first attempt.:

UI medical student shares practical experience

Bukola detailed the specific academic tasks she and her colleagues undertook during the introductory session.

Bukola said in her LinkedIn post:

"The Freshest University of Ibadan Student, Department of Medicine and Surgery.

We conducted our first Biology Practical, where we identified the Personal Protective Equipment and other safety precautions to be taken in the laboratory.

We were also asked to draw some specimens provided, write their classifications, and describe their zoological interest.

After the practical, some of us took some pictures."

Bukola Olabintan gains admission into UI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukola opened up about how she tried to gain admission into the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) but ended up with four failed attempts. She shared how she got admitted into UI.

Source: Legit.ng