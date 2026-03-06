A University of Ibadan student graduated with second-class upper in Pharmacy after struggling to boost his grades

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Moyinoluwalogo Oladipo, has shared how he improved on his grades before bagging a degree in Pharmacy.

The young man celebrated his achievement online and gave a breakdown of grade point average (GPA) from 100 level to 600 level.

UI pharmacy graduate displays grades

On his LinkedIn page, Moyinoluwalogo Oladipo shared how he got into pharmacy after getting just 0.25 above the cut-off mark.

He also shared how he was involved in football and tech during his undergraduate days and still got a CGPA of 3.27 (Second Class Upper).

His LinkedIn post read:

“VENI. VIDI. VICI. Today, I was formally inducted into the pharmacy profession, graduating as a Doctor of Pharmacy from the first set of PharmD graduates at the first and the best (University of Ibadan).

"My journey at UI was anything but linear. It was a story of struggle, growth, recalibration, and constantly striving to become better, while balancing pharmacy with life beyond the classroom.

"I entered pharmacy school just 0.25 above the cut-off mark. That experience shaped my belief that merit at UI is truly merit. Once you meet the standard, you earn your place.

"I began with a GPA of 2.65 and finished my final year with a 4.0, ending on a strong note. Yearly GPA progression: 100 Level – 2.65, 200 Level – 2.92, 300 Level – 3.28, 400 Level – 3.57, 500 Level – 3.53, 600 Level – 4.00. Final CGPA: 3.27 (Second Class Upper)

"I also graduated with: Distinction in Social & Administrative Pharmacy and Distinction in Pharmacognosy. Beyond academics: Tech – Multiple hackathons won, including Second Place at Innotech 3.0. Football – 3× Dean’s Cup Champion (Best Goalkeeper Award)

"Looking back, parts of the journey feel almost scripted. But the truth is, it was built one semester at a time. Truly, I came. I saw. I conquered. Tech. Football. Pharmacy.

"Reintroducing once again, Dr. OLADIPO M. D. (PharmD, UI, mPSN)."

Netizens celebrate UI pharmacy graduate

Omosefe Oladipo, FRM said:

"Big congrats and very welldone."

Rofiat Alabi said:

"Congratulations. Moyinoluwalogo Oladipo. Keep Soaring."

Oderonke Odeniyi said:

"I admire your versatility. You are not just a certified Pharmacist but a talented footballer and tech bro."

