A Nigerian lady who graduated with a degree in microbiology shared her journey to getting into medical school

The young lady failed her first and second attempts to get admission before succeeding on the third try

She showed a video capturing her milestones from her university graduation in 2022 to resuming medical lectures in 2026

A Nigerian lady has shared her emotional journey of transitioning from a microbiology graduate to a medical student after multiple attempts.

Despite facing sequential rejections, her academic perseverance eventually paved the way for her admission.

A microbiology graduate celebrates as she becomes a medical student. Photo credit: @becomingdrvee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Female graduate becomes medical student

In a video posted on TikTok by @becomingdrvee, the young lady documented her progress over a four-year period. The timeline began in 2022, showing her crying tears of joy as she graduated with a BSc in microbiology.

The story, however, took a difficult turn in 2023 during her first attempt to get into medical school, which was unsuccessful. She tried a second time in 2024 but did not get in again. Refusing to give up, she started a master's programme in 2025 while making her third attempt, which finally resulted in an admission.

The video also featured a clip from February 2026, showing her looking happy on her first day in medical school. In her caption, she stated that she was looking forward to the many milestones ahead.

Reactions as lady gains medical admission

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the microbiology graduate's post below:

Òlúwàgáèmézú🌹said:

"Congratulations in advance sis. 🤭 SOAR high, the sky is just a stepping stone for you. ❤️"

semandee_ said:

"Congratulations, Vee. You were a stargirl during your first degree, I'm certain you'll keep being the stargirl❤️I look forward to the Dr. Vee era, cheers."

♡steph said:

"Congratulations. 🎉 l tap this grace for my daughter, from microbiology to nursing loading."

See the heartfelt post of the medical student below:

Nigerian medical student bags degree in Russia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian medical graduate, Dr Dorcas Akanbi, completed her studies at a medical school in Russia with flying colours, finishing with an impressive 4.90/5.00 CGPA.

The brilliant lady emerged as one of the best graduating students and delivered her valedictorian speech in Russian.

Source: Legit.ng