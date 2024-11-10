A graduate from the University of Ilorin, specifically Department of Agriculture, transformed her academic journey from 1.3 GPA to achieving a first-class degree

Her resilience, hard work, and determination have inspired many, earning her recognitions and award of excellence

Janet's story highlights the power of setting goals, effective time management, and unwavering commitment to good results

Ebiomofari Omowumi Janet, a graduate from the Department of Agriculture at the University of Ilorin, defied the odds and proved that hardwork can rewrite destinies.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Janet said she began her academic journey with a mere 1.3 GPA. For many, such a beginning would signify the end.

But for Janet, it was merely the beginning of a story that would inspire many. As the first child and only daughter in her family, Janet was no stranger to the weight of expectation.

“My daddy always reminds me of this saying: ‘It's the path you create that your brothers will follow,” she said.

Struggle for Academic Redemption

In her first year at university, Janet experienced what she called brutal failure.

She told Legit.ng what she did afterwards:

“I made a commitment after that to achieve academic excellence through: Setting smart and clear goals and creating a study plan. This was one of my mistakes in 100 level—I didn’t have goals or a plan to achieve anything. Basically, I just wanted to go to school without any drive to pursue academic excellence. After a huge turnaround in my 200 level when I earned a 4.50 GPA in my first semester, I told myself I could still come out with a first-class degree. A growth mindset ignited, and I realized that achieving academic excellence was still possible.”

Her strategy was multi-faceted, incorporating effective time management, active learning, critical thinking, resilience, and regular self-reflection.

Power of Faith and Community

Janet’s journey was not solitary even in the face of challenges. She leaned on her faith and the support of her community. She shared one peculiar moment with Legit.ng that showed how she coped and overcame her challenges:

“Starting my 500-level session earlier this year, I was filled with fear of failure, especially since most of the courses involved calculations, which have always been my weakness. Despite taking personal tutorials, I still struggled to understand the material. It felt like my "village people" were waiting for me to fail. I turned to God, the Father of understanding, and poured out my concerns. I told Him, “We’ve come this far, only to fail?” But He didn’t respond.

“Each time fear crept in, I went back to Him, but He remained silent. I felt like giving up, thinking, “I’ll just write whatever I know for the tests and exams. I’m tired already.” I was overwhelmed and weary. Weeks before the exams, I still couldn’t grasp the notes, but I continued attending classes and reading my books. One fateful day, during a prayer meeting in my fellowship, I cried throughout the program. I returned to my hostel, wept, slept, and woke up to talk to God again.

"This time, He responded with a word: 2 Thessalonians 3:16 - "Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you." Yes, this word boosted my energy, reminding me that I’m not alone. Instantly, I felt peace. We took the exams and came out excellently.”

Recognition and Future Aspirations

Janet’s achievements did not go unnoticed. She received an award from her student fellowship among many other recognitions.

Reflecting on her journey, she offers words of wisdom to aspiring students:

"Academic excellence isn’t reserved for a specific breed of people; it’s for everyone who desires it and works for it. Have a goal, set achievable plans, and run with them. Set your priorities right. Celebrate progress and learn from setbacks. Reflect on what you did wrong and right to scale your growth."

