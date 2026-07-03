A Nigerian man has elicited mixed reactions on X after sharing what he found out about his estate's gateman, who is on a N70k monthly salary

The man, a farmer and agropreneur, had thought that the gateman was not earning much until he did a calculation of all his other sources of income

According to the man, there are 16 flats and about 15 cars in the estate compound, and the gateman washes their cars every day for N1k each

A farmer, known on X as @kunmigbenga, has narrated how he realised that his estate's gateman was making way more than his N70k salary.

In a now-viral tweet on July 2, the farmer revealed that his estate has 16 flats and 15 cars, and that the gateman washes all the cars for N1k each.

A man discovers his estate's gateman earns over N70k. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Olympia De Maismont, Mano Africa, Rodworks

Source: Getty Images

Aside from that, @kunmigbenga stated that the gateman does laundry for five people every weekend at N1,500 each and makes around N30k from that alone.

@kunmigbenga added that the gateman has a small farm at the back where he grows yam and pepper, which he sells to the tenants in the estate.

He further claimed that the gateman has two bike riders who deliver returns to him daily. From his calculation, the farmer believes the gateman would be making over N500k monthly, which left him in shock. The farmer's tweet read:

"The gateman in our section of the estate earns a N70k monthly salary.

"We have 16 flats and about 15 cars in the compound. He washes our cars every day for N1k each because it’s cheaper than taking them to a car wash.

"He also does laundry for 5 people every weekend at N1,500 each. That’s another N30k monthly. Then I sat down to calculate everything… Omo, this guy is making close to N550k every month.

"As if that’s not enough, he has a small farm at the back where he grows yam and pepper. He sells to us in the compound, and even has 2 Okada that comes to deliver from him daily.

"Omo, I just realized say na this guy fat pass all of us wey dey compound. . If he no buy pepper soup for me this weekend make I bend."

A man was in awe after realising how much his estate's gateman earns. Photo Credit: Joseph Egabor

Source: Getty Images

See the man's tweet below:

Gateman's income sparks debate on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the gateman's income below:

@Jamesbisodun said:

"That is the power of building income streams that compound over time. In 10 to 15 years, he’ll stand independently, with a reliable, thriving business."

@VintageZachi said:

"That’s actually smart hustle, he turned every small opportunity in the compound into real income. Lowkey, he’s not just a gateman, he’s running a whole mini enterprise quietly."

@Sirobama56 said:

"But una estate dey pay am 70k as salary and una dey happy? And you think say if to say e dey earn well he for dey do all those other jobs wa go dey bring seefinish to am ni? I still dey wonder how una dey reason for this country sha."

@KomeKool9ja said:

"You think he's enjoying abi? Oya, swap jobs with him for only 2 weeks make your body phone you!!😂

"If the money dey enta your eye, you sef diversify na!!👀"

@Tope_Orus said:

"There are many jobs with brain that pays better than a suit."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared the disturbing demand his gateman made, which created an issue between them.

Man mentions his gateman's salary, sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had caused a stir online after mentioning his gateman's salary and the different jobs he does in the compound.

The man claimed the tenants had refused to increase the gateman's salary, even when he (PortHarcourt Sailor) appealed on his behalf.

The man also recounted a recent incident in which the gateman was confronted by a female tenant for standing his ground and refusing to wash the lady's car.

Source: Legit.ng