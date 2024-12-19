A generous Nigerian man, Asherkine, changed the life of a vulcanizer as he gave him the taste of wealth

The vulcanizer had the opportunity to shop for his needs, such as bags of rice, milk, and other goodies

After the man had enjoyed for several hours, he was given money to start his business and become independent of his boss

A popular Nigerian philanthropist, Asherkine, has put smiles on the face of a roadside vulcanizer.

After knowing the man made N15,000 daily but always had to remit it to his boss, who gave him a percentage, he took the man out for a treat.

The vulcaniser was amazed by the bundles of naira notes. Photo source: @theasherkine

Vulcaniser's life changed

The vulcanizer got very emotional about the surprise. He was given a manicure and pedicure session. He kept rubbing his face and palms, amazed by how clean they looked.

His teeth were also washed at a dental care. The vulcanizer got a fitting haircut that changed his looks.

Bags of rice and provisions

The man also bought a new set of clothes. When he had a moment of free shopping, he packed many bags of rice and other provisions.

After all the treats were done, he was asked what he had been dreaming of having, and the man said N150,000 to get a space for his business.

When he saw the bundle of naira notes meant for him, the man shouted for joy as he hugged Asherkine.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ozkecollins said:

"Moment he will never forget in his life, even money dey fall from his hand. bless you asherkine."

Boosty said:

"How can I locate him I need a male model for my brand."

psalm_ogaba said:

"If I make heaven and asherkine no make heaven I go give am my space."

Big Ebi said:

"God bless you for putting smile on his face, men deserve happiness too."

Jaya said:

"If there are any blessings from God beyond what Asherkine has already received, then I believe he has already received them. God bless you, Asherkine."

ClassicDjTrendy18 said:

"Just 10 minutes enjoyment you will forever forget say you don suffer before make God answer our silent prayers money too sweet."

dat_girl279 said:

"Who else notice say money fit that boy."

