A young lady who is living with an ulcer has shared her experience online after she suffered an attack at midnight

The video she shared showed her speaking with ChatGPT when she got frustrated over her condition after drinking water

She also shared two symptoms she experienced that night that made her wish no one would ever experience the same thing

As several individuals battling different kinds of ailments pray for a permanent cure to their conditions, a lady living with an ulcer has cried out online over her health challenge.

Sharing a video of a recent ulcer episode she experienced at night, she mentioned two symptoms that affected her and made her very uncomfortable.

Lady battling ulcer shares emotional video after midnight attack, many react. Photo Source: TikTok/thickgirlclara

Source: TikTok

Lady living with ulcer shares painful experience

@thickgirlclara_ explained that she had an ulcer attack at midnight. She took a lot of water, hoping it would reduce the pain, but things got worse as she could not sleep.

She said in the video:

"I had ulcer crisis at midnight, it was so uncomfortable for me. I took a lot of water thinking it'll be okay but it worsened. I was so tired, so weak. I was bloated. I had to walk around, sit, I could not sleep. I don't pray for anyone to have ulcer."

She also showed the moment she asked ChatGPT how to reduce the effects of the ulcer attack and got some advice.

In the description of the video she posted, she shared the two symptoms she experienced that night, which made her very uncomfortable.

Lady battling ulcer shares midnight attack after drinking water, mentions 2 symptoms. Photo Source: TikTok/thickgirlclara

Source: TikTok

She prayed that no one would ever experience an ulcer attack because of how the condition made her feel.

The description of her TikTok video read:

"I had ulcer crisis… chest burn + bloating hit hard. My Gencrol was finished and I didn’t get another one because of procrastination. I don’t pray for anyone to go through this."

Reactions as lady shares symptoms of ulcer

$TÈRLĪÑG said:

"Omo I have d same issue, couldn’t sleep last night been battling with it like 3 days now."

Tife shared:

"Please wat can I do i cant sleep at all at night."

Big G noted:

"I hope you feel better."

Nkeiruka Faith added:

"Mama there is drug I’m taking nd is really good."

Love said:

"I have same problem … just put wet towel paper on stomach to feel less burning pain."

Watch the video of the lady complaining about her health condition below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate shared her inspiring academic journey after overcoming health challenges during her years in school.

She revealed that she battled an ulcer and often visited the medical centre, but still graduated with a 2:1 and became the first graduate in her family.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a 23-year-old Nigerian lady living with sickle cell appealed for help to treat a leg ulcer she had battled for 10 years.

She said she needed N1 million for treatment and a blood transfusion, explaining that her parents could no longer afford her medical expenses.

Pregnant woman with ulcer refuses to eat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a pregnant woman with an ulcer sparked reactions after she reportedly refused to eat because her pastor instructed her to fast and pray.

According to her husband, the pastor claimed their fourth child would bring blessings to the family, while he expressed concern over her health, her ulcer, and the well-being of their unborn baby.

Source: Legit.ng