A video from Baba Ijesha and his wife CEO Luminee's visit to the Ooni of Ife's palace in Osun state has surfaced on social media

The video captured the heartwarming exchange between the traditional ruler and the Nollywood actor

A clip also showed the moment Ooni showered prayers on Baba Ijesha, sparking another round of reactions on social media

A video of Nollywood comic actor Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha, and his wife, CEO Luminee, visiting the Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi's palace in Ile Ife, Osun state, has finally surfaced on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported Baba Ijesha claimed that the Ooni of Ife conferred a chieftaincy title on him during a visit to the monarch’s palace.

Baba Ijesha shares why he visited the Ooni of Ife palace in video. Credit: ooniadimulaife/babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

The actor made the claim in a Facebook post where he shared photographs of himself and his wife alongside the Ooni.

According to Baba Ijesha, the Ooni bestowed on him the title of Baba Awada Konge Oduwa and also presented him with a brand-new car.

While the popular Yoruba traditional ruler has not publicly confirmed the honour as of the time of filing this report, a video showing how Baba Ijesha and his wife were received at the palace has surfaced online.

A clip captured the moment Baba Ijesha and some of his crew knelt before the monarch as they sang his praises. While conversing with the Ooni, the actor revealed he could not embark on anything without first paying a visit to the monarch.

Ooni of Ife blesses Baba Ijesha during actor's visit to his palace. Credit: babaijeshalegit.

Source: Instagram

Another video showed the moment the Ooni showered powerful prayers on Baba Ijesha in the Yoruba language.

The video showing the moment Baba Ijesha paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife's palace is below:

Reactions as Baba Ijesha visits Ooni

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens criticised the Ooni for his support for the Nollywood actor despite his past.

Read the comments below:

carderrecords commented:

"Omo Cry Go Plenty Dis Week Becos Dis Photoshoot For Palace Go Cause Gobe."

solanke_oluwatomisin said:

"Some story comes from pain and you know the craziest part. God know exactly the way he’s going to do it."

temiladetotemilade commented:

"Anu we cannot fight for God hmmmm merciful God kabiosi."

olori_d1 said:

"If he did what they acknowledged,powerful people will not support him till now.Not every social media lie should be believed,some people have used this social media to pass fake narratives."

official_jimcook4real said:

"Baba Ijesa Obasanjo of our time from prison to grace."

Baba Ijesha's Aso Ebi prices spark debate

Legit.ng previously reported that Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee sparked an online debate after revealing expensive Aso Ebi prices for their newborn son's naming ceremony.

The couple shared a flyer announcing that the male package costs 250,000 naira while the female fabric goes for 350,000 naira ahead of the August 27 event.

Many internet users argued that the prices are too high for an optional celebrity gathering, while others defended the couple's choices.

Source: Legit.ng