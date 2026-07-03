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Nigerian Artist Shares Rare Close Encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo, Posts Their Conversation
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Nigerian Artist Shares Rare Close Encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo, Posts Their Conversation

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A young Nigerian man waited outside a church venue to present a hand-drawn portrait to Bishop David Oyedepo
  • The prominent cleric walked out of the building, stopped to admire the artwork, and placed his hand on the artist's head as they converse
  • The content creator shared the video on TikTok to celebrate the rare moment with the man of God

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A young Nigerian artist has expressed intense joy online after sharing a close encounter with the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The memorable meeting, which was captured in a trending video, has got many Nigerians talking about the cleric's humble gesture.

A young Nigerian artist has expressed intense joy over a close encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo.
A Nigerian man shares a rare encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo credit: @_davidmusaayegba/TikTok, David Oyedepo
Source: TikTok

Man who drew David Oyedepo shares encounter

In the video posted on TikTok by the artist, @_davidmusaayegba, he was seen patiently waiting outside the exit of a building with a large, beautifully framed portrait of the cleric. As Bishop Oyedepo emerged alongside his security detail and associates, the crowd erupted in cheers.

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The prominent man of God noticed the young man holding the drawing and walked directly toward him. He paused to look at the impressive artwork before placing his hand firmly on the artist's head, whispering words of prayers and blessings.

Bishop Oyedepo also asked him of his name and told his ministers to collect the artist's contact info.

Bishop Oyedepo then warmly shook the young man's hand before walking towards his waiting vehicle. The artist and his friend could not contain their excitement, smiling broadly as they turned the camera toward themselves to celebrate the encounter.

Reactions as man shares encounter with Oyedepo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the artist's post below:

Christ like Rej said:

"May God bless that man that drew Papa's attention to the guys Art work."

Godfrey 🦅 said:

"You suppose find that protocol thank am."

Wada_Gracious✨said:

"Awwn, this is so beautiful,💜. Congratulations David."

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The video of the artist's rare encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo is below:

Man shares encounter with David Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another man shared a rare video documenting his personal encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church.

The man could be seen in the video on his knees beside the man of God as they interact together.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bishop David OyedepoNaija GistLiving Faith Church Worldwide - Winners Chapel
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