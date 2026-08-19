A Nigerian TikToker identified as @potokipaul shared a breakdown of what he spent acquiring a power tank as an alternative electricity source for his home

He revealed the power tank alone cost N307,000, including the delivery fee charged by the supplier

The total amount he spent, covering installation and every additional item needed to set it up, came to N609,000

A young Nigerian man has sparked conversation online after detailing exactly how much he spent acquiring and installing a power tank in his apartment as an alternative to the unreliable public electricity supply.

The TikToker, who goes by the handle @potokipaul, broke down the full cost in a video shared on his page, giving viewers a clear picture of what it actually takes to set up this kind of power solution at home.

Man who installed power tank reveals cost of purchase and full installation. Photo Source: Tiktok/potokipaul

Source: Getty Images

What he spent on his power tank

According to the video, the power tank itself cost @potokipaul N307,000, a figure that already included the delivery fee. That price covered the unit arriving at his door, but it was far from the final bill.

Once he factored in the installation process and every additional item required to get the system properly running in his apartment, the total expenditure climbed to N609,000. That means the installation, wiring, and supporting components added roughly N302,000 on top of the purchase price of the unit itself.

Why Nigerians are turning to power tanks

For many Nigerians, particularly those living in rented apartments in urban areas, power tanks have become an increasingly attractive option compared to traditional petrol or diesel generators. They run silently, require no fuel purchases, and do not produce the fumes associated with generator use indoors or in tightly packed residential buildings.

The cost, however, remains a significant barrier for a large portion of the population. At N609,000 for a complete setup, @potokipaul's experience illustrates just how steep the upfront investment can be, even before considering ongoing maintenance or the eventual need to replace battery components over time.

His candid breakdown of the numbers gave many viewers a realistic sense of what budgeting for such a system actually looks like, rather than only the advertised price of the unit itself.

Watch the video he posted online below:

Nigerian lady buys Itel Power Tank, shows receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady had purchased an Itel Power Tank and shared a video showing the moment she bought it and took it to her shop.

She also displayed the payment receipt, which revealed the amount she spent on the power supply device.

Source: Legit.ng