Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu announced a N20 million cash gift each for the best graduating students of two academic sessions at LASU

The announcement was made at the 29th and 30th Convocation Ceremonies held at the Lagos State University Main Campus in Ojo

Both award recipients graduated with First Class Honours, recording CGPAs of 4.96 and 4.97 respectively across different disciplines

Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu has awarded N20 million each to the best graduating students of the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions at Lagos State University (LASU), where he also serves as the institution's Visitor.

The announcement was made on Friday at the university's 29th and 30th Convocation Ceremonies, held at the LASU Main Campus in Ojo, Lagos.

Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu awarded N20 million each to the best graduating students at LASU. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu/@LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

LASU best graduating students named

Ayilara Lawal Olawale, who studied Project Management, was named the best graduating student for the 2024/2025 session. He finished with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.96, earning First Class Honours.

For the 2025/2026 session, the honour went to Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide, an Aerospace Engineering graduate who recorded a CGPA of 4.97, also with First Class Honours.

Each student is set to receive N20,000,000 from the governor as a reward for their academic performance.

Sanwo-Olu's N20m gift to LASU's finest

The dual-session announcement meant two students walked away from the ceremony with the promise of a combined N40 million in cash gifts from the Lagos State Government.

The convocation, which covered two consecutive academic years, drew attention to the academic output of the state-owned university, particularly the near-perfect scores recorded by both award winners. Adebanjo's 4.97 CGPA in Aerospace Engineering is among the highest scores likely to be recorded at any Nigerian university in recent times.

The development was shared on X by journalist Jubril A. Gawat via his handle @Mr_JAGs, and quickly drew wide attention online.

UNILAG's overall best student makes history with 5.00 CGPA

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) recorded a defining academic milestone as one of its graduating students achieved a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

A total of 16,506 students were cleared to graduate at the institution’s 56th Convocation Ceremonies.

Source: Legit.ng