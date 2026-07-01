A lawyer has sent important advice to Nigerians who might find themselves in uncomfortable situations with the police

He shared in the video some statements that can be said to a police officer who asks to check a phone without a warrant

In the last point, he mentioned what a person should look for on the uniform of a police officer who wants to check their phone

A Nigerian lawyer has advised people on what they need to do if a police officer stops them and asks to check their phone.

The lawyer shared his personal opinion on steps individuals can take to avoid escalation or finding themselves in uncomfortable situations.

Nigerian lawyer gives tips on handling police who ask to search phones. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/madu_chiji, Getty Images/d3sign

Source: TikTok

Phone check: Lawyer speaks about police officers

He gave five different pieces of advice, all of which deal with dialogue with the police officer as a means to better understand why a person has been stopped and asked to submit their phone for a search.

@madu_chiji spoke about the first point. According to him, when a police officer walks up to an individual and asks to check the person's phone, the individual should remain calm and must not raise their voice or argue with the officer.

He said:

"In that moment, you have to be calm, use your eyes to observe your environment to know if it's a lonely place. It's not the time to raise your voice or argue with them."

Lawyer advises Nigerians on how to respond when police ask to check their phones. Photo Source: TikTok/madu_chiji

Source: TikTok

He gave another piece of advice, which is to ask the officer a simple question to understand why the person is being stopped and for what reason.

He continued:

"Secondly, be respectful to the police officer. You can still be respectful and stand for your rights at the same time. You can start by asking him a simple question like, 'Officer, is there any reason you want to check my phone?'"

"No. 3, you need to understand the situation. If they answer you and you discover that they gave you a lawful reason, maybe for an investigation or they have a warrant to check your phone, that one is different. But if it's a random check that lacks justification, that's where the problem is."

Fourthly, he advised in the TikTok video that if a person is stopped at a checkpoint by a police officer who asks to check their phone, the individual should ask for a warrant. Lastly, he advised engaging in a friendly or light discussion with the officer to help ease the situation.

Lawyer advises Nigerians

He advised:

"Number 4, kindly ask them for the proper procedure. If they're putting pressure on you, ask them for their warrant."

"No. 5, get personal with the officer involved, act like you know him. If you observe the name tag, as you converse with the officer, call the name."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man carried out an experiment to see if he could leave his phone in public without anyone taking it.

He placed the phone on a busy bridge and returned a short time later, only to find someone trying to pick it up. After getting the phone back, he warned others not to try the same experiment in Nigeria.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man touched many hearts after completing the house his late father started building years ago.

He revealed that he even sold his phone to buy bags of cement so he could continue the project. In the end, he completed the house and presented it to his mother as a Christmas gift.

CCTV exposes man who stole phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a CCTV camera caught a Nigerian man stealing a nurse's phone at a hospital.

The video showed the moment he quietly took the phone, and it later went viral as many people reacted to what happened.

Source: Legit.ng