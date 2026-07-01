Nimbus Pronos has predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash between England and DR Congo

The Three Lions finished top of Group L, while the Leopards of DR Congo finished third in Group I

The Congolese are the second African team England will face after the draw against Ghana in the group stage

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the results of football matches, has predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between England and DR Congo.

Group L winner England and Group I’s third-placed team DR Congo will face off in the Round of 32 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 1, 2026, at 5 pm Nigerian time.

Harry Kane ready to lead England against DR Congo. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

England beat Panama and Croatia, drew with Ghana to win Group L, while DR Congo held Portugal to a draw, lost to Colombia and beat Uzbekistan.

The two teams are set to meet for the first time in a friendly or competitive match, and it is a match of utmost importance to the progress of either side.

Mysterious cat predicts England vs DR Congo

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos has shared its predicted outcome for the Round of 32 clash between England and DR Congo.

The mysterious cat backs England to prevail over the African side and progress to the next stage, though it did not specify whether in regulation or extra time.

A Round of 16 fixture against co-hosts Mexico awaits the winner after El Tri defeated Ecuador 2-0 in their Round of 32 fixture at Estadio Azteca.

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer agreed with the cat’s prediction, giving England an overwhelming 73.9% chance of winning in 90 minutes.

DR Congo is given a chance of winning at 11.3%, and a draw, which will take the match to extra time, is likely at 14.8%, an outcome both sides will love to avoid.

If the match goes to extra time, England’s chances of winning increase to 81.8%, while the Central Africans have a 18.2% chance of progressing.

What the players are saying

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford admits that his team is used to the pressure of playing in the big stages as they have played in the knockout in previous editions and have experienced players.

“It ramps up now, doesn’t it? It’s a proper phase of football. One game at a time. There are lads who have won Champions Leagues, lads who have been in youth tournaments with England,” he told FIFA.

“Everyone knows the pressure of it, and I think that is where you will see us thrive.”

Yoane Wissa braced for tough test against England. Photo by Andrew J. Clark.

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo starman Yoane Wissa, who has scored 75% of their goals at this tournament, admits that England will be a difficult game and they're looking forward to it.

“England next is gonna be a different game, a tough, tough game against top players, top opponents. We need to enjoy this type of game,” he said.

“We deserve to play against England, one of the best teams in the world, so I'm looking forward to what's coming next.”

Top 5 favourites to win World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that France and Argentina overtook Spain as the leading favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the group stages.

The Three Lions of England, led by Thomas Tuchel, are fourth on the list of favourites as they look forward to winning their first world title in 60 years.

Source: Legit.ng