A Nigerian man has narrated how he mistakenly transferred N35,000 to a wrong OPay account and tried to seek a refund

He shared how he tried to reach out to the receiver but received an unexpected reaction from the owner of the OPay account

The man, in a social media post, sought advice on what to do, sparking reactions from many who came across the post

A Nigerian man named Williams narrated how he mistakenly made a N35,000 transaction to a wrong OPay account.

The incident generated conversations on social media regarding honesty.

Nigerian Man Mistakenly Sends N35k to Wrong OPay Account, Shares Receiver’s Unexpected Reaction

Source: Facebook

Man refunds money mistakenly sent to OPay account

Identified on Facebook as Williams and Success Family Lifestyle, the man stated he mistakenly sent N35,000 to a wrong OPay account.

He then stated that after he called the phone number, he was disconnected and blocked.

The Facebook post was captioned:

"I was making a transfer this morning and I mistakenly sent 35k to this opay bank account... That is the opay number I mistakenly sent the 35k,I have called the person,the person picked and disconnected the call and he immediately blocked my line,I don't know why many of us can be this wicked on fellow Nigerians who are suffering like us,what should I do on this?"

He added in the comments:

"That is opay account number and my zenith bank account officer confirmed it but the owner blocked me immediately I called the number and he removed my moy from the bank account."

Nigerian Man Mistakenly Sends N35k to Wrong OPay Account, Shares Receiver’s Unexpected Reaction

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail man's mistaken transaction to Opay account

Mokena Friday Elisha said:

See it as a freewill offering to the person pls, you don't know if the person have been praying for God to provide and you are there that moment. Thanks

Richie Chinenye said:

Go to the transaction and check if there is an option to reverse it. If its opay account you use to transfer the money, you can report through your app

Naomi Bawa said:

But I think that number is not subjected to individuals. It only network or loan apps that uses dis number.

Goodness Udonsi said:

My dear u will not understand aswear. Situation wey I dey now if person make that kind of mistake I swear I will take money from there and buy my baby food and return the balance for you and I don't think that God will angry with me.

Otunba Adisa Manirare said:

The country is hard ..it would difficult for some people to send back that money. Even Recharge card i mistakenly sent to one guy yesterday. As I called him , he said I can't send it back. And I placed the idiot on curse

In related stories, a lady saving N200 daily on Opay showed the amount she made, while another posted her interest after saving N27,000.

Man laments loan limit after repayment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app shared how he repaid before the due date of his repayment.

The man was disappointed after seeing his new loan limit while trying to borrow money from the app again.

Source: Legit.ng