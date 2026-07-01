Third-class graduate with 1.8 CGPA shares update in video.

A Nigerian lady who graduated with a 1.8 CGPA went viral on social media after sharing her academic journey with netizens

In a now-viral video, she wore her graduation gown and recounted how people had criticised her and said she would not graduate

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app reacted with mixed feelings in the comments section

A Nigerian lady became the subject of online discussion after she shared details of her academic experience following graduation.

The video she posted attracted wide attention because of the grade she obtained and the reaction it provoked.

Third-class graduate with 1.8 CGPA posts update on TikTok. Photo credit: Kim/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady graduates with 1.8 CGPA

Her story resonated with many viewers who had opinions about academic performance and personal perseverance.

Identified on TikTok as @kim, she appeared in her graduation attire and spoke about the doubts people expressed regarding her ability to complete her degree.

She explained that she had faced scepticism throughout her studies with people hurling harsh words at her.

Despite the criticism, she completed her programme with a third class result and marked the achievement publicly.

The lady disclosed that she finished with a low classification but did not allow it to steal her joy on her graduation day.

She addressed the negative comments she had received earlier and made it clear that she still participated in the graduation ceremony.

Nigerians react to video of third class graduate. Photo credit: Kim/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady graduates with third class

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Blessing said:

“Na ur cloth fine pass sef, congratulations.”

@A D E P A 🩵 said:

“The fact that the degree is bagged.”

@Twirl and Tie said:

“Congratulations.” gurlll! the colour combo!!“

@Omotayo Alade reacted:

“I finished with third class in Economics, finished my postgraduate diploma in Education with upper credit and now doing my M.sc Social Work, don't fall for it,you can do it.”

@Tamunogbel said:

“Lmao, 3rd class graduate and I’m a top talent at work, I didn’t struggle but I work hard. Please I will like to work with you to help people with 3rd class graduates to help them fly.”

@movinginsilence commented:

“Didn't allow the grade define my capabilities or value, funny how I've never thought of this grade thing lmao, in my finals I was busy learning tech for the love. 5years down the line we thank God.”

@Sallie_eyebee added:

“I graduated with a 3rd class and till date it was difficult reaching out to people to help me get a job because I was ashamed and sincerely it was difficult getting a job. I had to do a PGD and a Masters. I had a job now but it tool me almost 5years about graduation to get a job.”

See the post below:

Third class graduate shares her story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female graduate with a third-class degree expressed her happiness on social media after moving into her own apartment.

According to the lady, she had earlier thought she would not be able to make it because she graduated with a third-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng