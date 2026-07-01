A Nigerian lady got people talking as she revealed the amount she spent on just the foundation of her building

She posted a video showing the foundation, stating that she spent a total of N35m to erect the foundation on the site

Her video went viral, and many who came across the clip shared their observations about the structure and the amount she spent

A lady showed a video of her foundation and revealed the amount she spent on the structure.

According to her, she spent a total of N35 million for only the foundation of the building.

Lady Who Spent N35m on Foundation of Her Building Shows Video of Site, Gives Breakdown of Expenses

Source: TikTok

Lady spends N35m for building foundation

Identified as @samcy.clothing.ba on TikTok, the lady showed a video of the foundation after it was done.

She wrote:

“My N35m gone for just foundation. Abeg if you no strong no start anything for Lagos.”

See the TikTok video below:

Amid criticism for the amount she claimed to have spent, the lady shared a follow-up video, explaining why she spent such an amount.

She said:

“After buying the land, I spent N10 million to fill it. I bought water not land. I bought that land without putting my legs on it. I’ve never entered the land when I paid my money to them. I used N10 million to make it land where I can step on before even starting the foundation.”

She added:

“When you’re building on the swamp, you don’t manage things. You go for quality so that story no go enter… Nobody cheat me, na the price. The house sef na small house.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's N35m foundation

Alhaja Risqiha said:

"Engineer don cash out even pilling in swamp area is not 35m, shey na only waterproof cement dem use ni lol, cement is 12,300 highest 50bags=615,000 1,500 blocks 9'inch @ 900naira each= 1,35z0,000. iron for short pillars and workmanship 850,000 digging pilling and casting 1,000,000 sharp sand 200,000 granite 500,000 making total of 6,015,000 highest 7m including German floor, so wetin you take 35m do awon eleyi ma tun lowo yato, with the 7m engineer sef don cash out, Carpenter will bring wood for casting and rove his wood back highest 200k for Carpenter, maybe he wanted to write 3.5m."

xzibit said:

"Nice one but that’s too much for only foundation check u engineer well."

Emperor_mimosa said:

"Abeg no mind all those ignorants joor...na everything them go they compare to the one they sabi...not knowing construction is different... 2 people fit build the same 3D bedroom flat make 1 of them spend double or triple fold."

Terry said:

"35 million for foundation is outrageous.....This shouldn't be more than 15-20m ... Anyway congrats."

Lady displays house with N550k rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady displayed the apartment with N550,000 rent during house hunting.

She showed the interior of the house, including the kitchen and bathroom, which had a bathtub in it.

Source: Legit.ng