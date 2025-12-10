A Nigerian man has shared an emotional video showing how he completed a house project that his father started years ago

In the video, he first showed the dilapidated house where he was born and raised, which had heavy sticks being used to support the walls

The young man said he wasn't proud of his family home's condition and decided to complete his late father's project as a Christmas gift for his mother

A Nigerian man made many netizens emotional after sharing a touching story of how he completed the home his late father started many years ago.

The video he posted showed the house where he grew up, a building that had dilapidated over time and was being held up by thick wooden supports.

Man shows off the finished look of the house his late father started building in 2007. Photo credit: @mcnene22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man completes late father's house project

He explained that he had spent his childhood in that old house, and although it once served as the family's home, it eventually became too worn for anyone to feel proud of.

Identified as @ncnene22 on TikTok, the man said he subsequently took a decision to complete the project that his late father started.

The house project, which his father started in 2007, long before his death, was abandoned when financial pressures became unbearable.

Despite that, the son held on to the hope that the building would one day be completed, even though the family had faced years of difficulty.

He recounted that the last time any progress was made on the house was in 2009, long before his father’s death.

The young man remembered watching the uncompleted building remain untouched as years passed, but he believed he would eventually find a way to revive it.

As December approached, he decided it was the right moment to act, hoping to give his mother an amazing surprise.

The video captured the early stages of the reconstruction, including moments when he tested paint on the walls and bought materials.

Man emotional as he finally completes the house that his late father started building in 2007. Photo credit: @mcnene22/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to him, he made personal sacrifices, such as giving up his phone in order to buy cement for the building.

Gradually, the transformation happened, and he documented each step with excitement and gratitude to God as the once-forgotten project began to take shape again.

He later showed the final result, a renovated bungalow that he was proud to present to his mother as Christmas gift.

In his words:

"The best I have done in years. God's strength was sufficient. Best Christmas for my mum. Born and brought up here (shows old dilapidated house). Called it a home till it's no longer presentable anymore. Sold my phone to buy bags of cement. Started working on my dad's project (house) before God called him home (died). That project was a 2007 project. The last time my dad worked on that house was in 2009. Things were not working. I was still believing. It's December and I want to surprise my mum. Testing the paint. The result is coming out gently. Guess what? Thank God he did it."

Reactions as man completes late father's house project

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@mc_pascalino said:

"You renovate the mod house abi you start from scratch? no vex oo, na the roof make me ask."

@Simplisofie said:

"In my own case we have been moving from one rented house to the other, finally we secured a land and we are presently almost at the lintel level but we are asked by our landlord to vacate his house before this December 31st, I can’t even sleep, trying this at 01:12AM. So all I have to say is congratulations."

@Obi harmless said:

"Same steps I took back in 2013. Now I live in my dream home. May The universe favor us all especially those from poor backgrounds like me."

See the post below:

Man builds bungalow near dad's mud house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a successful Nigerian man fulfilled the promise he earlier made to his father about completing what he could not achieve.

After pointing to the mud house his father built, he showed people the bungalow he constructed beside it.

Source: Legit.ng