A Nigerian man did a test to prove that Nigeria was the safest place in Nigeria based on his belief

He dropped the phone on a bridge and shared what happened next in the video that went viral on TikTok

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the man’s action as he advised others against doing same

A Nigerian man who wanted to prove that Nigeria was the safest country in the world decided to put it to the test.

He said he would leave his phone in public and hoped to find it when he returned after 30 minutes.

He dropped the phone on a busy bridge, Photo: @malignthug

In a video by @malignthug on TikTok, the man kept the phone on a busy bridge with the front camera on.

Man show outcome of phone test

Before he dropped the phone, he said:

“I believe Nigeria is the safest country in the world. So I’m leaving my phone here for 30 minutes and I know by the time I come back, I’m still gonna find it. Let’s go.”

Shortly after the man dropped his phone, another young man noticed it and picked it up.

Immediately, the man confronted him and told him he owned the phone.

The young man left the phone after the confrontation.

After retrieving the phone, the man said:

“Guys, don’t try this in Nigeria o.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s viral video

The video, which had over 1.4 million views as of this report, garnered reactions from netizens.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the man’s actions.

@Kole said:

"I love how e quick change voice make them no say ogba dey too o."

@_iam_bube said:

for oshodi again. you no see another place na oshodi. you get luck say the Egbon no disappear

@STRANGE said:

"As long as u be Nigerian .. always have an inner agbero no matter what .. and it is better in yoruba accent .. you can be safe anywhere in this country."

@one collect said:

"I know the guy wet take the phone he they work for Milo company."

@oritsegbubemi said:

"You no see Ikoyi do social experiment na Oshodi."

@BIG_LEKSY said:

"Baba change voice asap."

@Al Agnah001 said:

"Yhu go Dey try challenge for Oshodi where dem fit commot ur phone make ur earpiece go still Dey play song."

@Mazi_Olajide said:

"Go try am for Ikeja. 5 seconds e don vanish, you may not be even lucky to see who will pick it. That's when you realize flash exists in real life."

Source: Legit.ng