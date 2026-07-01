The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) overall best candidate in the 2025 exam, Okeke Chinedu Christian, has been awarded a star prize of N5 million.

Chinedu, an aspiring mechanical engineer who put UNILAG as first choice, scored 375 in the JAMB exam, to emerge as the overall best candidate.

More details shortly...

Okeke Chinedu Christian has been awarded the ₦5 million star prize for scoring the highest in the 2025 JAMB exam.

Source: Twitter

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng