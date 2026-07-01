JAMB 2025 Overall Top Scorer Okeke Chinedu Christian Who Got 375 Awarded N5 million Star Prize
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) overall best candidate in the 2025 exam, Okeke Chinedu Christian, has been awarded a star prize of N5 million.
Chinedu, an aspiring mechanical engineer who put UNILAG as first choice, scored 375 in the JAMB exam, to emerge as the overall best candidate.
More details shortly...
See the tweet below:
Source: Legit.ng
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