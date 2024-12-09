Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - A man identified as Ifeanyi Okonkwo has been arrested for stealing a Samsung A15 mobile at an eatery on Kafi Street, Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos.

Okonkwo was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) after he was captured on CCTV camera committing the crime.

The suspect stole a Samsung A15 mobile belonging to another customer. Photo credit: @rrslagos767

Source: UGC

The Lagos state police command said the suspect was arrested when he visited the same restaurant on Thursday, December 5.

This was disclosed by the police via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @rrslagos767 on Monday, December 9.

According to the statement, the RRS operatives recovered the phone from the buyer while the suspect was charged to court.

“The suspect, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, on November 7, 2024, was at the restaurant to purchase food but ended up stealing a Samsung A15 mobile belonging to another customer.

Unknown to him, he was captured on CCTV while stealthily taking the phone on the counter.

Not realizing that people were on the lookout for him, he was at the same restaurant on 5th December where he was spotted and promptly arrested by RRS operatives near the scene.”

Source: Legit.ng