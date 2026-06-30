A Nigerian travel creator based in Brazil answered one of her most frequently asked questions about obtaining a work visa in the country

She outlined three steps for securing a Brazilian work visa, warning viewers that employer sponsorship is required before any visa can be processed

The creator also called out immigration agents who charge money while giving clients false information about how the process works

A Nigerian travel and lifestyle content creator living in Brazil has gone viral on TikTok after breaking down exactly how to obtain a work visa in the South American country, warning her followers about agents who profit from spreading misinformation.

In a video posted on 14 June 2026, TikTok creator @blissfulhenrietta addressed what she described as one of her most frequently asked questions.

Lady shares a breakdown on how to get a Brazilian work visa. Photo credit: @blissfulhenrietta/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikToker speaks on getting brazilian work visa

Speaking directly to camera in a clear, confident tone, she explained that Brazil does not grant work visas to people who simply arrive in the country hoping to find employment.

According to her, an employer must first be willing to sponsor a candidate's work authorisation before any visa application can proceed.

How Brazil's work visa process works

Henrietta outlined a straightforward three-step approach for anyone serious about working in Brazil legally.

The first step is identifying a marketable skill, particularly in fields such as technology, engineering, healthcare, teaching, or hospitality. The second is using job platforms like Indeed, LinkedIn, and the Brazilian jobs site Catho to actively search for employers. The third, and most critical, is securing a job offer from a Brazilian company willing to sponsor the visa.

She was unambiguous about what happens without that sponsorship:

"If anyone tells you that you can get a work visa without first of all looking for all those things, the person is just lying to you."

The video drew attention not just for its practical advice but for the pointed warning aimed at immigration agents who charge fees while providing inaccurate guidance to clients hoping to relocate abroad.

Reactions to the Brazil work visa video

The video resonated widely, especially among those who have encountered questionable advice from migration consultants. Here is how some viewers responded:

@KSP AUTOCARE & CO. LIMITED01 said:

"How do I get work when I come to Brazil with a tourism visa?"

@chlamakaoblaior86 said:

"😆😆😆😆😆😆Thank you babe."

@user5716252022064 said:

"Well done my girlie 🥰🥰🥰"

Watch the full work visa breakdown on TikTok:

Nigerian lady documents relocating to UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video documenting her journey as she relocated to the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng