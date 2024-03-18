Nkechi Bianze, a Nigerian residing in Canada with her husband, has excitedly displayed the money she got as a child benefit from the Canadian government

A Nigerian woman based in Canada, Nkechi Bianze, has shown the amount the Canadian government sent her as a child benefit.

Nkechi explained that Canada makes monthly payments to any parent with custody.

Nkechi Bianze said the money is usually paid to the mum or woman except otherwise stated. Photo Credit: Nkechi Bianze

Source: Facebook

She added that the payment is usually made to the mum or woman unless otherwise stated.

An excited Nkechi expressed her love for the North American country and shed more light on the child benefit payment:

"...So, I get and will continue to get the benefits for our children, till they are 18 or till we become very rich.

"The child benefit payment is to help low and middle income households with the costs of raising their children. You have to earn well over two hundred thousand dollars per year as a household for you to be considered "too rich" to qualify for child benefits."

Why Nkechi was paid CAD 5, 577.75 for March

In a Facebook post, the mother of one revealed that the government had used her and her husband's information to obtain their earnings and was able to determine the arrears they owed them since discontinuing their child benefit payment in early 2023.

Nkechi displayed her dashboard showing she would be paid CAD 5, 577.75 (over N6 million) as child benefit on March 20.

She funnily wondered if she was not entitled to the funds.

Canada child benefit

According to the Canadian government's website, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and is a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families to help with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.

The CCB may include child disability benefits and any related provincial and territorial programs.

Reactions trail Nkechi Bianze's post

Nwadiuto Chiletam Amadi said:

"Nkechi Bianze.

"I got 443 for 2 kids. It’s my first few months in Canada and haven’t filed tax.

"I think it’s because I lived elsewhere in the previous year.

"Thanks for posting this."

Olu Aye said:

"I will send you my email.

"How can you be getting this much money from the government?"

Glory Love said:

"Wow, congratulations. I will like to experience this. Concerning the entitlement, you are entitled to the money as his mum."

Doris Lawrence said:

"Nigeria leaders left d group."

Favour Chinoyelum said:

"Why can’t our government emulate this?"

Akaninyene Ntukidem said:

"While one country like that go block you if they sight small income."

