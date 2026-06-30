Olamide Adekola, a project manager and MSc candidate, shared her experience tackling a postgraduate programme at the University of Ibadan

She described moments of exhaustion and self-doubt as deadlines, coursework, and exams proved far more demanding

Adekola said resilience and faith are keeping her going as she begins her first semester examinations

Olamide Adekola, a project manager and MSc candidate at the University of Ibadan, has opened up about the personal toll of pursuing a postgraduate degree while holding on to the belief that every sacrifice will eventually pay off.

In a candid LinkedIn post, Adekola reflected on how unprepared she felt for the sheer volume of work that comes with postgraduate study at UI.

A working-class lady shares challenges pursuing her master's degree at UI. Photo credit: Olamide Adekola/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

She had previously balanced work and undergraduate studies without much difficulty, and assumed a master's programme would be no different. That assumption, she admitted, was quickly proven wrong.

Master's student shares reality of life at UI

The UI master's student described the experience as far more consuming than anything she had faced before.

What kept her going, she said, was the same quality she has relied on throughout her life: tenacity. Adekola described herself as someone who, once committed to a path, sees it through regardless of how draining the process becomes.

She said in part in her LinkedIn post:

"A while ago, I started my Master’s degree at the University of Ibadan. Anyone who has gone through a postgraduate programme especially at UI knows just how intense and time-consuming it can be.

Before now, I never imagined deadlines, coursework, assignments, presentations, and exams could be this demanding especially since I coped well during my undergraduate days, I was working and schooling, that turned out well how hard could this be then but I forgot they are not the same🥺. There have been moments of exhaustion. Moments of doubt. Moments when I wanted to run away from it all. There were times I questioned whether I could keep up, omoooo!"

Reactions as UI master's student shares story

Her post drew warm responses online, with one reader offering encouragement in the comments.

@Elijah O. OMISORE ACISCM, ACIWM said:

"I pray for you success on this journey."

University of Ibadan master's degree bags distinction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who attended the University of Ibadan for her master’s programme celebrated after finally graduating.

Source: Legit.ng