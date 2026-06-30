A lady who wrote the JAMB examination multiple times in the hope of studying Medicine has opened up about her journey online

She mentioned the score she got when she wrote her first JAMB in 2013, and also shared her experience again in 2014

In the post, she revealed she earned a degree in Physiology before she was eventually admitted to study Medicine

A graduate of the University of Abuja, who had always dreamed of studying Medicine because she wanted to help discover a cure for HIV/AIDS, has finally achieved her goal 13 years later.

The young lady said she was once called a dullard, but she went on to graduate with a strong CGPA in her first degree.

Lady called a dullard graduates as medical doctor after years of failed Medicine admission attempts. Photo Source: Twitter/YusufKaothar, JAMB

Source: Twitter

Lady bags degree in Medicine, shares experience

In one of her recent posts, she explained that she initially wanted to study Medicine at the University of Ilorin. After writing JAMB and scoring 212, she was not offered admission to study the course.

In 2014, she sat for the JAMB examination again and applied to study Medicine and Surgery. However, after scoring 198, she changed her course to Physiology at the University of Ilorin and was offered admission.

While studying Physiology, she tried to transfer to Medicine, but the attempt was unsuccessful. She continued with her studies and eventually graduated with a CGPA above 4.0.

During her NYSC, @YusufKaothar applied to study Medicine again, this time choosing a different university, the University of Abuja. She was eventually offered admission to study her dream course.

Celebrating the achievement of her medical degree about 13 years later, she wrote on her social media page:

"How will I tell the whole world that the once-called dullard will be inducted as a medical doctor in a few days? Not just a medical doctor?"

"A medical doctor who is also a first-degree holder with a strong GPA. Moving on, she graduated from medical school with distinctions."

Lady who graduated with over 4.0 CGPA in Physiology finally achieves dream of studying Medicine. Photo Source: Twitter/YusufKaothar

Source: Twitter

Her earlier post, in which she shared how she repeatedly tried to gain admission to study Medicine, read:

"To that JAMB aspirant. I know you wanted Medicine and you tried your best, but you couldn't score 220 and above. This is for you!"

"Sometimes in 2013 I wrote my first JAMB. I have always wanted to be a doctor, no doubt. In fact, I wanted to discover the cure for HIV/AIDS."

UNIABUJA graduate shares JAMB experience

"2013 was the last pen-and-paper JAMB. It was tough and people didn't really pass. The cut-off for Medicine at UNILORIN was reduced to 210. I scored 212 and was so happy, thinking I would get admission, but I wasn't offered admission that year. It was sad, but I didn't give up."

"Moving on, I applied again in 2014 to the same institution and for the same course. I scored 198. My dad told me then, 'Just forget about this Medicine thing; it's not for you.' I was sad and almost gave up."

To avoid waiting another year and sitting for another UTME, she changed to Physiology with the hope of transferring to Medicine in her second year.

Things didn't, however, go as she planned, and she ended up bagging a degree in the field. During her NYSC, she applied to UNIABUJA and was admitted to study her dream course.

"I changed my course to Physiology. I was very serious in my first year because I wanted to transfer to Medicine in 200 level. All my friends transferred, but I was the only one left in Physiology. I told myself, 'Won't I become a doctor?' I accepted it with faith and moved on. I graduated in 2018 with a 4-point-something CGPA and felt it was my time to shine.

"I applied for Direct Entry Medicine at UNILORIN again in 2018, but I wasn't admitted. I moved on. During NYSC, I applied again, this time to different institutions—UniAbuja and UNIMED in Ondo. I wrote the post-UTME during my service year. My score wasn't as high as I expected, but it wasn't bad either.

"Finally, I was offered admission into Medicine at UniAbuja in 200 level. Dear Medicine applicants..."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Abuja shared how he earned a first-class degree in Mathematics. He posted his result online and revealed that determination, consistency, and discipline were the three key factors that helped him achieve the feat.

UNIABUJA graduate celebrates first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady celebrated after graduating from the University of Abuja with a first-class degree in Primary Education Studies.

She said she became the first student in her programme to graduate with a first class, despite scoring a D in one course. She also emerged as the best graduating student in her programme and the second-best graduating student in her department.

Source: Legit.ng