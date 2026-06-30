A fresh graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has celebrated finally becoming a graduate, years after she quit her department

In 2017, she was admitted into UNN to study combined biological sciences, but she left her department in year two to retake JAMB

The UNN graduate shared her story, explaining how what should have been a five-year programme became a journey that took nine years of her life

Sct Joy Chisom Nwachukwu, a Nigerian lady, has earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

An excited Joy took to Facebook to break the news and share pictures from what appears to be an induction ceremony.

A UNN student finally graduates years after leaving her department to retake the UTME. Photo Credit: Joy Chisom

Source: Facebook

UNN graduate shares her academic journey

Joy, in her Facebook post on June 27, revealed that she secured admission in 2017 to study combined biological sciences at UNN, but she had to leave the department, which she described as confusing, in her second year and retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Joy noted that she knew what she wanted and prayed to God to grant her wish. In 2019, after JAMB and post-UTME, she got in; however, her programme was elongated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and another strike in 2022.

Joy stated that she was tired at different points, but chose not to give up and after what should have been five years, turned nine years, and she eventually graduated.

Her story, in part, read:

"My journey began in 2017 when I got admitted into UNN to study Combined Biological Sciences. Friends who went to UNN will understand how confusing that department is.

"I decided to leave the department in 2nd year and rewrite Jamb again. I knew what I wanted and I prayed to God to grant my wish. I went through a lot and a lot went through me.

"Fast forward to 2019 JAMB and POST UTME.

"I finally got the "YES" I had been praying for. But that was not all.

"COVID-19 in 2020 and 8 months strike.

"Another strike in 2022 that made the journey feel longer.

"A lot of backlogs in my department plus the endless billings.

"At different points, I was tired. But I chose to say YES.

"YES to RESILIENCE.

"YES to GROWTH.

"YES to BECOMING.

"And now, after years of uncertainty, delays, tears and silent prayers... A 5 year journey that took 9 years of my life.... I finally crossed the finish line..."

A lady has celebrated earning a bachelor's degree from UNN. Photo Credit: Joy Chisom

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

UNN graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNN graduate's post below:

Charles Meludu said:

"Congratulations Joy.

"Greater heights.

"I remember 2017 in combined biological sciences...It wasn't funny.

"Thank God."

Chinedu Samuel said:

"Congratulations, beloved, your joy will never run dry, welcome to the phase of your life where lines fall for you in pleasant places."

Onyeneke Mmasinachi said:

"Congratulations dear, you've done noble.

"Combined biological sciences was my department, class of 2014 and I combined Biochemistry/Microbiology.

"Tried switching to medicine in my second year but it didn't work out so I had to continue with BCH/MCB and graduated in 2914."

Favour Daniel said:

"I thank God for the strength, you are a strong woman, Congratulations to you, Joy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNN law graduate had opened up about how he lost his job at Meta.

UNN graduate fulfils childhood dream

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNN graduate had fulfilled her childhood dream, which she had written in her secondary school yearbook.

She shared a photo of her yearbook from secondary school, which revealed that she had written pharmacy as her proposed career.

Not long after, she finally got admitted into the Department of Pharmacy and has now graduated as a pharmacist.

Source: Legit.ng