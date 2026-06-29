A Nigerian woman shared video clips of herself and her children arriving at the airport in Nigeria after leaving South Africa

The mother expressed relief that her children would no longer face derogatory, xenophobic slurs in their daily lives

The development followed official arrangements to airlift willing Nigerian citizens back home from South Africa

A South Africa-based Nigerian mother has shared the emotional moment she landed in Nigeria with her young children.

The woman expressed deep gratitude that her family had finally returned to their homeland safely.

A South Africa-based Nigerian lady returns with her children following xenophobic violence in SA. Photo credit: @ogesnail1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Xenophobia: SA-based Nigerian lady returns with children

The video surfaced online during the ongoing repatriation arrangements for Nigerians living in South Africa. Government authorities confirmed that emergency flights were organised to bring back citizens who wished to leave the country due to the xenophobic violence that has increased.

In the video shared by @ogesnail1 on TikTok, the mother filmed her children as they walked down the aircraft stairs onto the tarmac. She could be heard welcoming them to a place where they would be fully accepted.

The video caption written across the clip read:

"we are finally in our country."

While documenting their arrival, @ogesnail1 said:

"Uju, Mimi, Mona, welcome to your country. Nobody will call you kwerekwere anymore. Nobody is going to say kwerekwere hamba. Nobody is going to say go to your country. We are here now."

Reactions as SA-based lady returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Eustice said:

"Please also encourage the others."

Dr mcshield said:

"I feel pain is your voice."

Mellow_luKHANyo said:

"We are happy you made it home safely my darling, we need to fix our home for a sec."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Xenophobia: Uganda begins evacuation of nationals

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that hundreds of Ugandans are set to be evacuated from South Africa as xenophobic violence intensifies ahead of the June 30 deadline.

Source: Legit.ng