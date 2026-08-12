The UAE government published the terms foreign students must satisfy to obtain a residency permit linked to an Emirates ID card

The residency duration is tied directly to the student's study programme, with a specific grace period allowed after completion

Students who fail to finalise their residency within a set window after entering the UAE face daily financial penalties

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the specific conditions that foreign students enrolled in accredited UAE institutions must meet to obtain a residency permit.

This is according to details published by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

UAE lists 4 conditions foreign students must meet for residency permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The permit is issued as part of a service that links a new residence authorisation to an Emirates ID card application, and applies specifically to the category of foreign students studying at educational institutions accredited within the UAE.

UAE residency: Conditions foreign students must meet

1. Passport validity

To qualify, applicants must hold a passport with at least six months of remaining validity at the time of application. '

2. Study program

The length of the residency permit is determined by the duration of the student's study programme. Once the programme ends, students are permitted to remain in the UAE for up to 180 days before they are required to leave.

3. Deadline for application

Students who enter the UAE to complete their residency procedures must finalise those arrangements within 60 days of arrival. Failure to do so within that window will result in overstay fines being applied to the applicant.

4. Fine for overstay

The ICP has also made clear that any overstay beyond the expiry or cancellation of an entry permit will attract a fine of AED 50 for each day, calculated from the first day after the applicable grace period ends. This applies whether the entry permit expires or is cancelled while the holder is still inside the country.

The conditions reflect the UAE's broader effort to regulate the residency status of foreign students more precisely, tying each permit's validity directly to academic timelines rather than fixed durations.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng