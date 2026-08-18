Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have revived their interest in Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as they hunt for a new centre forward

Al Hilal already had a €130 million offer turned down by Galatasaray, but the Saudi club are ready to push harder before the window shuts

Osimhen is also attracting attention from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal, with the Gunners having recently reopened talks

Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal are preparing a fresh attempt to sign Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, with the 27-year-old emerging as the club's top target to replace Karim Benzema.

The French forward, who only joined Al Hilal during the January transfer window after leaving Al Ittihad, is reportedly closing in on his exit from the club.

Al Hilal are set to make a fresh move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as they look to bring him in as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema. Photo by Burak Basturk

Source: Getty Images

His anticipated departure has left a significant gap in Al Hilal's attack, pushing the Saudi outfit to accelerate their pursuit of Osimhen.

Al Hilal are no strangers to chasing the Super Eagles captain.

The Saudi giants made multiple approaches for the Nigerian star in previous windows, including a large offer last summer that the striker turned down before eventually completing a permanent transfer to Galatasaray.

Al Hilal's renewed push for Osimhen

According to reports from Turkey via Forza Cimbom, Al Hilal have already had a €130 million bid rejected by Galatasaray, yet they remain determined to get a deal done before the summer transfer window closes.

Another forward the Saudi club had considered for the role, Darwin Nunez, is also understood to be closing in on a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, which would leave Osimhen as the most viable option for Al Hilal's attacking ambitions.

The Nigerian has done little to dampen that interest.

Since joining Galatasaray on a permanent basis, he has scored 61 goals in 75 appearances across all competitions, as seen on Transfermarkt, establishing himself as one of the most productive strikers in Europe.

Osimhen carried that form into the new campaign by netting twice in Galatasaray's opening 2026/27 league fixture against Corum to earn his side a point.

Galatasaray want to keep Osimhen

Galatasaray have made their position clear: they want to keep their star striker.

Osimhen himself has spoken openly about his desire to stay at the Turkish club and continue competing for honours.

The combination of a settled player and a determined club would ordinarily be enough to end most transfer sagas. However, the scale of Al Hilal's financial muscle could prove difficult to resist.

The Saudi club are believed to have both the funds to meet Galatasaray's asking price and the ability to offer Osimhen a salary that matches his market value.

Complicating matters further is the queue of European clubs also monitoring the former Napoli striker.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal have all been linked with a move, and the Gunners are reported to have recently reopened concrete talks over a potential transfer.

Galatasaray confirms decision on Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported on Osimhen's future as Galatasaray firmly rejected a €130 million verbal offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Despite intense interest from several top European clubs, the Turkish champions remain determined to hold onto their star striker as the new season approaches.

Source: Legit.ng