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UAE Announces Amount Foreigners Must Earn Monthly to Sponsor Relatives For Visit Visa
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UAE Announces Amount Foreigners Must Earn Monthly to Sponsor Relatives For Visit Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UAE government has disclosed the minimum monthly earnings a foreign resident must have before sponsoring a relative on a visit visa
  • For first-degree relatives, the required monthly salary threshold is set at AED 4,000, equivalent to over N1.4 million
  • Sponsoring second- and third-degree relatives comes with a steeper income requirement that doubles the first-degree threshold

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The UAE has set clear income benchmarks that foreign residents must meet before they can sponsor family members or friends on a visit visa to the country.

According to the UAE government, the salary requirement varies depending on the closeness of the relationship between the sponsor and the person they wish to bring in. A foreigner looking to sponsor a first-degree relative must earn at least AED 4,000 (N1,475,064.9) per month.

UAE sets salary requirement for foreigners seeking to sponsor relatives
UAE announces how much foreigners must earn to sponsor relatives. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/Peter Unger
Source: Getty Images

UAE visa: Higher threshold for distant relatives

The bar rises considerably for those seeking to sponsor second- and third-degree relatives. In such cases, the UAE requires the resident sponsor to earn a minimum of AED 8,000 (N2,950,129.82) monthly.

Read also

UAE announces monthly salary foreigners must earn to sponsor friend for visit visa

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The UAE government spelled out the conditions directly on its official website, stating:

"To apply for a visit visa for a friend or relative (resident sponsor): a minimum monthly salary of AED 4,000 is required for first-degree relatives, AED 8,000 for second- and third-degree relatives."

UAE visa: What this means for residents

For Nigerians living and working in the UAE who wish to invite relatives back home for a visit, these salary thresholds represent a significant checkpoint. A resident hoping to bring in a parent, sibling, or child must demonstrate that their income meets the AED 4,000 floor, while those sponsoring cousins, aunts, uncles, or more distant relations must clear double that amount.

The distinction between first-degree and second- or third-degree relatives is central to how the rule applies. First-degree relatives typically include parents, children, and siblings, while second- and third-degree classifications extend to grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, among others.

Read also

Netherlands posts amount foreigners must earn monthly to qualify for self-employed residence permit

The income requirements are part of the UAE's broader framework for managing visit visa applications and ensuring that sponsors are financially capable of supporting their guests during their stay in the country.

UAE allows foreigners to sponsor children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had confirmed that foreign residents can sponsor their children for residency permits up to the age of 25.

The UAE also stated that unmarried daughters can be sponsored regardless of age, while children with special needs can qualify for residency sponsorship regardless of their age.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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