The UAE government has disclosed the minimum monthly earnings a foreign resident must have before sponsoring a relative on a visit visa

For first-degree relatives, the required monthly salary threshold is set at AED 4,000, equivalent to over N1.4 million

Sponsoring second- and third-degree relatives comes with a steeper income requirement that doubles the first-degree threshold

The UAE has set clear income benchmarks that foreign residents must meet before they can sponsor family members or friends on a visit visa to the country.

According to the UAE government, the salary requirement varies depending on the closeness of the relationship between the sponsor and the person they wish to bring in. A foreigner looking to sponsor a first-degree relative must earn at least AED 4,000 (N1,475,064.9) per month.

UAE announces how much foreigners must earn to sponsor relatives. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/Peter Unger

Source: Getty Images

UAE visa: Higher threshold for distant relatives

The bar rises considerably for those seeking to sponsor second- and third-degree relatives. In such cases, the UAE requires the resident sponsor to earn a minimum of AED 8,000 (N2,950,129.82) monthly.

The UAE government spelled out the conditions directly on its official website, stating:

"To apply for a visit visa for a friend or relative (resident sponsor): a minimum monthly salary of AED 4,000 is required for first-degree relatives, AED 8,000 for second- and third-degree relatives."

UAE visa: What this means for residents

For Nigerians living and working in the UAE who wish to invite relatives back home for a visit, these salary thresholds represent a significant checkpoint. A resident hoping to bring in a parent, sibling, or child must demonstrate that their income meets the AED 4,000 floor, while those sponsoring cousins, aunts, uncles, or more distant relations must clear double that amount.

The distinction between first-degree and second- or third-degree relatives is central to how the rule applies. First-degree relatives typically include parents, children, and siblings, while second- and third-degree classifications extend to grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, among others.

The income requirements are part of the UAE's broader framework for managing visit visa applications and ensuring that sponsors are financially capable of supporting their guests during their stay in the country.

UAE allows foreigners to sponsor children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had confirmed that foreign residents can sponsor their children for residency permits up to the age of 25.

The UAE also stated that unmarried daughters can be sponsored regardless of age, while children with special needs can qualify for residency sponsorship regardless of their age.

Source: Legit.ng