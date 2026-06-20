Dr Emmanuel Abiodun Owolabi's journey to becoming a medical doctor after completing his studies at Babcock University was anything but straightforward

After writing the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination three times, quitting Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and enduring six visa rejections, he refused to give up on his medicine dream

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he opens up about the experiences that sparked his passion for medicine, reflects on his visa denials, how he found the resilience to keep going, and his future mission

After several setbacks and challenges, Emmanuel Abiodun Owolabi finally earned the title of doctor as he completed his medical studies at Babcock University, Ilisan Remo.

Dr Emmanuel took to X on June 12 to excitedly share his academic achievement along with the challenges on the road to achieving his dream of studying medicine.

Dr Emmanuel Abiodun Owolabi overcomes setbacks to become a medical doctor. Photo Credit: (@_emmaco4real_)

Source: Twitter

For many people, failing to secure university admission after multiple attempts, abandoning a degree programme and facing six visa rejections would be enough to abandon a lifelong dream. But for Dr Emmanuel, a Babcock University-trained medical doctor, each setback only strengthened his resolve.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, he recounted the winding path that led him to medicine, revealing how perseverance helped him overcome years of disappointments to achieve his goal.

Babcock University graduate recounts short-lived OAU experience

Legit.ng asked Dr Emmanuel, who served as the 11th President of the Babcock University Association of Medical Students (BUAMS), if he completed his studies at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) before moving to Babcock University, and he replied:

"No, I did not complete the programme.

"After my pre-degree at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), I wasn’t admitted into Medicine and Surgery but was offered Agricultural Economics, which was actually my second choice because I genuinely had an interest in agriculture. Even before university, I had ventured into poultry farming, so agriculture wasn’t a random choice for me.

"While studying at OAU, I was simultaneously pursuing my dream of studying medicine abroad. I received scholarships from universities in the United States, but despite several opportunities, I was denied a student visa six different times over two admission cycles.

"Eventually, I realised I could no longer effectively combine both paths. I withdrew from OAU, wrote UTME again, scored 301, and gained admission into Medicine and Surgery at Babcock University.

"Looking back, that decision changed the trajectory of my life. Sometimes, letting go of a good opportunity is necessary to embrace the right one."

Medical doctor on his passion for medicine

Dr Emmanuel is the poster boy for the passion, as the fresh graduate repeatedly sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam in his bid to land his desired course - medicine.

He told Legit.ng that he wrote the JAMB exam three times and scored 266, 267, and eventually 301 before securing admission into Babcock University.

He had considered putting the University of Ibadan as his first choice, but had a rethink. On why he is so passionate about medicine, Dr Emmanuel explained:

"For me, medicine has always been about people. Long before I became a medical student, caring for people was already part of who I was. I watched my mother demonstrate compassion in everyday life, and those experiences shaped how I viewed service.

"I also had the opportunity to manage a community pharmacy for a period, where I interacted with patients daily. I watched people come in worried or in pain and leave relieved after receiving the medications and guidance they needed. Seeing the gratitude on their faces gave me a glimpse of what healthcare truly means.

"That was when I realised I wanted to be in a position where I could care for people more directly, make informed clinical decisions, and help improve their quality of life.

"Over time, that passion evolved beyond patient care. Today, I’m deeply interested in medical research, public health, digital health, artificial intelligence, medical education, innovation, and health systems strengthening.

"Medicine gave me the privilege of caring for one patient at a time. Research, leadership, innovation, and public health give me the opportunity to improve the lives of many more. I believe we need both, and that is the kind of physician I aspire to become."

Babcock graduate reflects on his visa denials

Looking back on his multiple visa denials, Dr Emmanuel told Legit.ng that he sometimes feels that the denials were a divine redirection.

According to him, he might have missed out on the leadership opportunities, research experiences and the impact he has had the privilege to have if any of the visas had been approved.

"Interestingly, I received scholarships from universities in the United States. The challenge was never getting admitted; it was getting permission to enter. Despite multiple interviews over two admission cycles, I was denied a student visa six different times.

"At the time, it was heartbreaking. Looking back today, I see those rejections differently. Sometimes, what feels like rejection is simply divine redirection.

"Had any of those visas been approved, I probably wouldn’t have attended Babcock University, and many of the leadership opportunities, research experiences, friendships, and impact I’ve been privileged to have today might never have happened."

Will Dr Emmanuel stay or 'japa?'

With the brain drain the country is experiencing, there is a shortage of medical doctors, and this is further worsened by the poor remuneration doctors receive.

Legit.ng asked Dr Emmanuel if he would practice in Nigeria or join the bandwagon, and he replied:

"This is a very important conversation, but I don’t think it’s as simple as choosing between staying and leaving.

"During medical school, I had the privilege of presenting at conferences in Kenya and Ghana, where I’ve also had similar conversations, and the United States, participating in scientific meetings of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the American College of Surgeons, and completing a clinical observership in the United States under the mentorship of a Nigerian physician.

"Those experiences exposed me to different healthcare systems and strengthened one conviction: Nigerians deserve better. I’ve seen what is possible elsewhere, and it reinforced my belief that excellence in healthcare is achievable here too.

"I believe the conversation should move beyond brain drain to what many now describe as brain circulation. The question should be: How do we build a system where healthcare professionals who gain global exposure can bring back knowledge, innovation, partnerships, and experience to strengthen healthcare at home?"

He continued, shedding light on his future mission as far as the medical profession is concerned:

"International exposure is valuable, and I certainly hope to continue learning from healthcare systems around the world. But my vision has always been rooted in Africa.

"Whether I practise in Nigeria or abroad at different stages of my career, my mission remains the same: to strengthen healthcare through clinical excellence, research, digital health, artificial intelligence, medical education, public health, leadership, and systems innovation.

"My goal isn’t simply to practise abroad or remain in Nigeria. My goal is to become globally trained, locally relevant, and intentionally committed to building stronger health systems across Africa. Ultimately, I want my work to improve lives, strengthen institutions, and leave our healthcare system better than I met it."

Dr Emmanuel Abiodun Owolabi has reflected on his journey to becoming a medical doctor. Photo Credit: (@_emmaco4real_)

Source: Twitter

Babcock University medical student bags degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Babcock University medical student had bagged a degree after six years.

Sharing her academic feat on X on June 10, the graduate revealed that she earned distinction in 10 courses.

She enumerated the courses she had distinctions in, and they include anatomy, biochemistry, pathology and pharmacology.

Source: Legit.ng