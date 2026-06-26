A University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) lecturer's family got three degres hotter as his three childrengraduated from the university at the same time

Taking to social media, one of the fresh graduates shared pictures of herself and her other two sisters, and congratulated their parents

Social media users hailed the UNIPORT lecturer, identified as Professor Samuel Ogunbiyi, with many netizens describing him as a good academic

A University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) lecturer's three daughters have graduated from the university all at once.

One of the graduates, with the TikTok handle @s.h.e_h.e.r_, broke the news on the social media platform as she celebrated their academic milestones.

Three children of a UNIPORT lecturer graduate from the university at the same time. Photo Credit: (@s.h.e_h.e.r_)

Source: TikTok

UNIPORT lecturer's daughter hails her parents

In her TikTok post on June 7, @s.h.e_h.e.r_ congratulated her parents on having three graduates at the same time. She expressed gratitude to God and her parents, adding that without them, she and her siblings would not be where they are today.

She shared nice photos of herself, her two sisters and their parents. Her TikTok post was captioned:

"A Degree holder.

"A big congratulations to my parents , 3 graduates 🎓 all at once 🤭 I am so grateful to God and my parents because without them I and my sisters won’t be here today 🥹❤️ Bsc bagged."

Reacting in the comment section, internet users identified the UNIPORT lecturer named Professor Samuel Ogunbiyi. Many spoke highly of the academic, with some calling him their favourite lecturer.

A UNIPORT lecturer's three children graduated from the university together. Photo Credit: (@s.h.e_h.e.r_)

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

UNIPORT: Latest graduates celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIPORT family's graduation photos below:

SUSAN said:

"Wow! He is your father. He was my lecturer in year 2 and he is actually one of the lecturers I liked in my department."

Tarina🥀 said:

"Ohh my! I once auditioned for your dad's YouTube movie."

Girl💕 like❤️zara said:

"My favorite lecture❣️congratulations."

LifeAsLisiey said:

"Congratulations to you 🥰🥰.I’m here because of your father 😁😁he’s a lecturer in my faculty."

👑Sonia said:

"Your dad was my finance lecturer in year 2 Faculty of management. Congratulations dear."

Batifeori👩‍🦰❤️ said:

"Wow we answer the same surname 😂❤️,congratulations to you guys."

Nmesoma🌹🌹🌹 said:

"Your dad was my lecturer (finance) and we do create content in class MGT u2020/2021."

Rukky bae🌸 said:

"Your dad was my lecturer in 100 level ,he’s so nice 😭❤️I had ‘B’ in his course,he’s my favourite lecturer 😭❤️,congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNIPORT graduate who fulfilled her father's dream had bagged a first-class degree in a rare course.

UNIPORT best engineering graduate opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNIPORT best engineering graduate had shared how UNILAG once denied her admission.

The intelligent 23-year-old from Anambra State graduated from the Department of Civil Engineering with a 4.80 CGPA. Ijeoma, who grew up in Lagos, shared how she had wanted to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The civil engineering graduate opened up about the leadership position she held and how she balanced it with her academics.

Source: Legit.ng